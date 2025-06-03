Samsung Electronics Picks Social Media Agency For Singapore

MENAFN - PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Samsung Electronics Singapore has appointed Publicis Chemistry Singapore, part of Publicis Groupe, as its new social media agency of record following a closed-door pitch process. The appointment takes effect from 1 May 2025, it said in a statement.Publicis Chemistry Singapore will partner with Publicis Media Singapore and Digitas Singapore who are currently managing Samsung Electronics Singapore's media and CRM business respectively.The appointment will result in the consolidation of Samsung Electronics Singapore's social, media, and CRM business in Singapore under Publicis Groupe Singapore which will create a more integrated and agile marketing ecosystem. It will also strengthen Samsung Electronics Singapore's push to create deeper consumer connections and build lasting brand loyalty in Singapore.The newly awarded social media mandate will see Publicis Chemistry Singapore take on content strategy, creative development, community management, and always-on brand engagement across the brand's social platforms.

“Social plays a vital role in how consumers experience our brand,” said Lynn Chong, head of marketing, Samsung Electronics Singapore.“With Publicis Chemistry, Digitas, and Publicis Media working together for the Singapore market, we look forward to a partnership that leverages greater integration to transform consumer touchpoints into engines of loyalty and growth.”



“We're incredibly proud to deepen our partnership with Samsung,” said Lena Liew, managing partner, Publicis Chemistry Singapore.“This assignment is a powerful validation of our integrated approach, and we're energised to bringing bold ideas and connected creativity to life.”



The appointment comes at a time when Samsung Electronics Singapore is focused on deepening emotional resonance with consumers in Singapore-transforming every brand interaction into an opportunity to build affinity, loyalty, and long-term value.