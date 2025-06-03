Shashi Tharoor Highlights Problem In Holding Talks With Pakistan, Says 'New Delhi Can Engage In Dialogue If...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said that New Delhi can engage in dialogue with Islamabad, Pakistan if it takes significant action against the infrastructure of terrorism that is visible everywhere in the country.

"This is what we keep telling our interlocutors. If Pakistan is as innocent as they claim to be, why do they give safe haven to wanted terrorists?... Why are they able to live peacefully, to conduct training camps...and radicalise further people, to equip arms and get people to practice their arms and Kalashnikovs...," Tharoor told PTI Videos.

Shashi Tharoor is leading an all-party parliamentary delegation to Brazil, which will next head to Washington DC.

'Want to cut us this whole...'

Emphasising that India can talk to Pakistan in Punjabi, English, and even Hindi, Tharoor highlighted that the problem in talking to Pakistan is not the language but finding a common vision for decency and peace.

"The problem is finding a common vision for decency, for peace. We want to be left in peace, to grow and develop. They don't want to leave us alone. They want to harass us. They want to undermine us.

"You crack down on this infrastructure of terrorism that is visible everywhere in your country. Then, of course, we can talk," said Tharoor.

"They want to cut us this whole bleeding to death India by 1,000 cuts. They're not going to bleed to death so easily. Better forget that idea," he added.

Tharoor on BRICS agenda

On another question, whether India hopes that Brazil, which is hosting the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, may issue a statement on terrorism against Indian citizens, Tharoor said, "I think, honestly, BRICS has a different agenda. I'm not saying that they may not want to express solidarity. I mean, that's really not my brief...I don't know, and I don't even know if it's in the draft that they're working on already".

"As far as the other issues you're concerned, you know, international forums are not our preoccupation. Our preoccupation is honestly our bilateral relation to Pakistan and Pakistan's complete failure to dismantle the infrastructure of terrorism in their country," he said.

Tharoor on expectations from Washington DC visit

On a question on the delegation's expectations from the Washington DC visit, Tharoor said, "My expectations are that it's going to be a challenging visit. We have a lot of different kinds of audiences," he said.

"Judging by some of the information floating around, flying around, we get some interesting and perhaps challenging questions, which we will be very happy to answer," he added.