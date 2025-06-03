403
Rising Debt And Stalled Reforms Keep Brazil Below Investment Grade
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Moody's Ratings revised Brazil's credit outlook from positive to stable on May 30, 2025, keeping its Ba1 rating, one notch below investment grade.
The agency's official statement cited a sharp decline in debt affordability and slow progress on spending reforms as the main reasons for the change.
Moody's noted that Brazil's government has not moved quickly enough to address rigid budget rules and rising borrowing costs, despite hitting primary balance targets.
Brazil's public debt has surged. Official projections place it at 92% of GDP in 2025, up from 76.2% in early 2024. Interest payments now consume 21% of government revenue, a burden made heavier by a benchmark interest rate of 14.75%, the highest since 2006.
Inflation stands at 5.53%, well above the central bank's 3.5% target. These pressures squeeze both businesses and households. Moody 's expects debt to stabilize at 88% of GDP within five years, but only if Brazil continues fiscal reforms.
The Finance Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to a R$327 billion spending cut by 2030 and highlighted a 2023 tax overhaul. However, more than 90% of the federal budget remains locked into mandatory expenses, such as pensions and public salaries, leaving little room for real austerity.
Brazil's Fiscal Crossroads
Conflicting policies, including expanding welfare programs and tax exemptions, have diluted the impact of recent reforms. Brazil 's economy has shown resilience, with GDP growth at 3.4% in 2024, but forecasts predict a slowdown to 2% in 2025.
Private investment is expected to fall to 0.7% by 2026, while public spending continues to rise, especially at the regional level. This fiscal imbalance has undermined investor confidence.
The October 2024 upgrade, which followed government efforts to court credit agencies, sparked a currency slump, with the real dropping to R$6.27 per dollar by December. Analysts called this episode a“fiscal panic.”
Moody's decision sends a clear message: without deeper structural reforms, Brazil will not achieve investment grade status. Higher debt and borrowing costs mean businesses face more expensive credit, with loan rates rising 375 basis points since 2023.
For ordinary Brazilians, these trends risk more inflation, job losses, and tougher economic choices. The government's reliance on temporary fixes, such as delaying court-ordered payments, has not convinced markets.
For Brazil to regain investor trust and lower its borrowing costs, it must break the cycle of rigid spending and inconsistent fiscal policy.
Moody's outlook shift underscores that the window for easy solutions has closed. Only sustained reform and fiscal discipline will move Brazil closer to investment grade and stable economic growth.
