Brazil's Property Prices Outpace Inflation For The Fourth Year
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's residential property market recorded its strongest price surge in over a decade, with official data from the FipeZAP Index showing a 7.73% rise in 2024. This growth outpaced consumer inflation, which stood at 4.64%.
The price increase marks the highest since 2013 and reflects a market shaped by robust demand, government incentives, and limited supply. However, the rapid rise in property values has brought significant affordability challenges for many Brazilians.
The market's expansion is not uniform across the country. Cities such as Curitiba, Salvador, and João Pessoa saw price jumps of 18%, 16.38%, and 15.54%, respectively.
Other major cities like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro experienced more moderate gains, with increases of 6.11% and 4.62%. The average price per square meter reached R$ 9,366 nationwide, but in some cities, like Vitória, prices exceeded R$ 13,000 per square meter.
This surge in property prices coincided with record levels of new housing launches and sales. In 2024, developers launched 383,483 units, an 18.6% increase over the previous year, while sales rose by 20.9% to 400,547 units.
These figures, reported by the Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry, represent the highest ever recorded. The increased activity reduced available inventory, with the stock of properties dropping by 7.8% to 291,928 units.
Several factors drove this growth. Brazil's central bank lowered its benchmark Selic rate to around 9% by late 2024, making mortgages more accessible.
Government programs, especially“Minha Casa, Minha Vida,” played a key role by subsidizing loans for lower-income buyers and accounting for over half of all sales and launches.
At the same time, urbanization and a growing middle class fueled demand for modern, well-located homes. However, the market's momentum has created new obstacles.
Construction costs doubled over the past decade, reaching R$ 2,129 per square meter in 2024. Labor remains the main contributor to these costs.
Banks, facing higher funding costs and tighter regulations, have begun restricting credit, particularly for middle-class buyers who do not qualify for subsidy programs.
Caixa Econômica Federal, which handles 70% of housing loans, now limits financing to properties below R$ 1.5 million and requires higher down payments.
Rental prices also climbed sharply, rising 13.5% in 2024-well above inflation. In some cities, such as Salvador, rents soared by over 33%. This trend highlights a growing gap between property values, wages, and rental affordability.
The real story behind Brazil's property boom is a market that remains attractive for investors and developers, but increasingly difficult for ordinary families.
Without effective solutions to rising costs and limited credit, the risk of exclusion from homeownership grows, raising questions about the long-term sustainability of current trends.
