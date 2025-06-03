403
Mexico's Remittance Engine Stalls: Record Highs, Sudden Declines, And A New Era Of Uncertainty
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official data from Mexico's central bank show a dramatic shift in the country's remittance landscape. After reaching a record $64.7 billion in 2024, remittances to Mexico dropped 12.1% in April 2025 compared to the previous year.
This marks the sharpest monthly decline in over a decade and signals a new period of volatility in a sector that has become vital for Mexico's economy. Remittances now form the largest single source of foreign income for Mexico, surpassing oil, tourism, and foreign direct investment.
In 2024, these flows represented nearly 4% of Mexico's GDP. The United States accounted for 96.6% of these transfers, with almost half originating from California and Texas. Most funds arrive electronically, and the average remittance in 2024 was $393 per transaction.
This steady inflow has supported millions of families, especially in Mexico's central and southern regions, where economic opportunities remain limited.
For many, a single remittance can equal or exceed a month's salary, making these transfers essential for covering basic needs such as food, housing, and healthcare. Remittances also help reduce poverty and drive local consumption in areas often overlooked by domestic investment.
The recent decline, however, exposes structural vulnerabilities. Analysts attribute the drop to several factors: a softening U.S. labor market, growing fears of deportation among migrants, and increased scrutiny of money transfers at the border.
New U.S. regulations require stricter identification for remittance senders, while lawmakers debate a proposed remittance tax that could further reduce flows. Estimates suggest a 5% tax could cost Mexico at least $3.25 billion annually, reducing GDP by 0.18 percentage points.
If remittances sent by undocumented migrants are blocked, the impact could be even more severe, potentially cutting off $19 billion in a year and lowering GDP by up to 1%. Globally, Mexico stands as the world's second-largest recipient of remittances, behind only India.
In 2024, India received $129 billion, while Mexico 's $68 billion placed it ahead of China, the Philippines, and Pakistan. Remittances to low- and middle-income countries worldwide are expected to reach $685 billion in 2024, underscoring the scale of these flows as a global economic force.
The Mexican remittance industry's size and reach reflect deep economic ties between Mexico and the United States . However, the sector's growing reliance on U.S. labor markets and policy decisions leaves Mexico exposed to external shocks.
The recent downturn serves as a warning for policymakers and businesses: while remittances have diversified Mexico's foreign income, they also highlight the country's dependence on the economic fortunes and political climate of its northern neighbor.
