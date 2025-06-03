403
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + NYSE Co-Creates 'Taking Stock' Content Series
Opening Bell
Closing Bell
The major averages are moving lower ahead of today's open after the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development cut its economic forecast for the U.S. and globally in lieu of the recent tariff ramp-up.
Earlier today, at a leading financial technology conference in Amsterdam, the NYSE, in collaboration with Money 20/20, FINTECH TV, and Cheddar, announced a new content series called Taking Stock
The Taking Stock program will air weekdays, live from the NYSE trading floor, talking finance of the future. The first episode debuts in mid-August, distributed across all major platforms, and will be hosted by J.D. Durkin.
Click here to watch a preview of Taking Stock
Opening Bell
OLO (NYSE: OLO ) celebrates its 20th anniversary
Closing Bell
Madrona celebrates the winners of the 2024 Madrona IA40 List
