Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + NYSE Co-Creates 'Taking Stock' Content Series


2025-06-03 09:01:56

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

  • The major averages are moving lower ahead of today's open after the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development cut its economic forecast for the U.S. and globally in lieu of the recent tariff ramp-up.
  • Earlier today, at a leading financial technology conference in Amsterdam, the NYSE, in collaboration with Money 20/20, FINTECH TV, and Cheddar, announced a new content series called Taking Stock
  • The Taking Stock program will air weekdays, live from the NYSE trading floor, talking finance of the future. The first episode debuts in mid-August, distributed across all major platforms, and will be hosted by J.D. Durkin.

Click here to watch a preview of Taking Stock

Opening Bell
 OLO (NYSE: OLO ) celebrates its 20th anniversary

Closing Bell
 Madrona celebrates the winners of the 2024 Madrona IA40 List

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

MENAFN03062025003732001241ID1109630307

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search