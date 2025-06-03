Hyundai Motor America Reports May 2025 Sales



May total sales increased 8%

Hyundai hits major milestone with 17 million vehicles sold in the U.S.

IONIQ 9 sales begin with one of the first in the country delivered in Georgia Venue, Elantra N, Santa Fe, Tucson, IONIQ 6 and Palisade hit May total sales records

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported May total sales of 84,521 units, an 8% increase compared with May 2024. Total sales records in May were set for Venue (+74%), Elantra N (+141%), Santa Fe (+0.3%), IONIQ 6 (+9%), Tucson (+15%) and Palisade (+10%). May total sales of hybrid vehicles jumped 5%. This was the best May ever for hybrid and total electrified sales.

"Retail sales held steady this month, and that consistency reflects the strength of our lineup and the trust customers continue to place in the Hyundai brand," said Randy Parker, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. "The delivery of our first IONIQ 9 marks a powerful step forward in Hyundai's EV journey at our Georgia Metaplant. We're not just meeting demand; we're shaping the future of electrification in the U.S."

Marking a significant milestone in its U.S. journey, in May the Hyundai brand surpassed 17 million vehicles sold since entering the U.S. market in 1986, a powerful reflection of nearly four decades of growth, resilience, and connection with American drivers. In Hyundai's diverse lineup, six models, Elantra, Sonata, Tucson, Santa Fe, Accent, and Excel, have each sold over one million units, with the Elantra standing as the brand's all-time best-seller. This milestone underscores Hyundai's position as a major force in the U.S. auto industry and sets the stage for continued success in the years ahead.

May Total Sales Summary