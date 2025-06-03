Kodiak Expands Lineup With Launch Of Trail Bars And Entry Into Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches Category

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Kodiak has always been about fueling adventure with real, nourishing food that tastes great and powers your day," said Valerie Oswalt, CEO of Kodiak. "With the introduction of our Trail Bars and Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches, we're not just expanding our product offerings - we're meeting our consumers where they are, whether they're hitting the trail, racing through a busy morning, or needing a hearty, satisfying bite on the go."

The Trail Bars are available in two flavors, Cranberry Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Almond. Crafted with quality ingredients like 100% real chocolate and wholesome nuts, seeds, and fruit, each bar is packed with 7g of protein and is a good source of fiber. The chewy, sweet-and-salty combo is a convenient snack for those always on the move and the perfect companion for epic adventures ahead.

Kodiak's premium Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches deliver a hearty, protein-packed start to the day with a wilder twist - maple flapjacks replace the expected bread for a bold, flavorful upgrade. Consumers can choose from the Sausage and Cheddar Sandwich made with savory sausage, egg, and a real slice of mild cheddar cheese or the Bacon and Colby Jack Sandwich with uncured bacon, egg, and real colby jack cheese. With 100% whole grains and an impressive 20g of protein, it's a nutritious and satisfying breakfast option for even the grizzliest-sized appetites. Plus, the sandwiches have no added nitrates or nitrites. Simply heat in the microwave and indulge in a sandwich that's ready in minutes. It's an epic breakfast made for wilder days.

This latest innovation follows the launch of Protein-Packed Granola, another new category for Kodiak, reflecting the brand's long-term commitment to innovation and evolving with consumers' needs and active lifestyles. By bringing the brand's core values - 100% whole grains, real ingredients, protein packed, and hearty nutrition - into the frozen aisle and on-the-go snack space, Kodiak continues to lead the charge in making better-for-you foods more accessible without sacrificing flavor or convenience.

The Trail Bars and Breakfast Sandwiches are available now at major retailers including Walmart, Target, and Publix. Trail Bars are also available online at Walmart, Kroger, KodiakCakes, and more for quick and easy delivery. For more information visit KodiakCakes or follow the brand on social @kodiakcakes.

About Kodiak

On a mission to "Feed Epic Days and Wilder Lives," Kodiak inspires people to live wilder, wide-open lives by feeding epic days through real breakfasts. Mountain raised among the Wasatch Mountains of Park City, UT, Kodiak strives to make breakfast un-boring – outfitting everyone who is hungry to get out and expand the day's range with delicious, filling, whole grain greatness while nourishing the land, lives and wildlife that sustain us. For over 30 years, Kodiak has created real, protein-packed breakfasts with honest and carefully selected ingredients, with no artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors. For more information about Kodiak, please visit or follow the adventure on Instagram @KodiakCakes

