Fastwave Medical Announces Successful First-In-Human Procedures In Study Of Solatm, Its Next-Generation Coronary Laser IVL System

Initial FIH procedures launch FastWave's multi-center feasibility study evaluating the safety and performance of its laser-based coronary IVL platform.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FastWave Medical , a pioneering intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) startup, today announced the successful completion of initial first-in-human (FIH) procedures in its feasibility study of SolaTM, a next-generation coronary laser IVL (L-IVL) system.

The multi-center study will assess SolaTM's safety and performance in patients with calcified coronary artery disease.

SolaTM is a rupture-resistant balloon catheter designed to help physicians treat hardened calcium in blood vessels with precision and control. Its laser energy delivers 360-degree pressure with each pulse, making therapy consistent and effective, even in challenging lesions.

"There's a moment in every FIH study where you see if the technology lives up to its promise," said Dr. Arthur Lee, Director of Peripheral Vascular Services at TCAVI in Gainesville, FL. "With SolaTM, we saw that moment early on. It demonstrated exceptional crossability through complex anatomy where existing IVL technology might struggle, and its 5Hz pulse rate allowed us to deliver therapy efficiently – reducing ischemic time in patients with compromised cardiac output."

This milestone follows FastWave's successful FIH study of ArteroTM , its peripheral electric IVL (E-IVL) system, which demonstrated 100% procedural success and no adverse events at 30-day follow-up .

"Every step of developing SolaTM has focused on solving the real-world problems physicians face in treating complex arterial disease," said Tristan Tieso, Chief Operating Officer at FastWave Medical. "Early feedback from these cases shows we're on the right path."

"Our team set out to reimagine what's possible with coronary IVL," added Sukanya Iyer, FastWave Medical's Head of Technology. "Seeing SolaTM perform in human cases reinforces our commitment to give clinicians cutting-edge tools for their high-risk patients."

Findings from this study will help shape FastWave's regulatory submissions and the design of its U.S. pivotal trial - a key step toward broader FDA approval.

About FastWave Medical

FastWave Medical pioneers next-generation intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology to transform the treatment of calcific artery disease in peripheral and coronary applications. Founded by industry veterans with deep startup and multinational medical device experience, FastWave has secured over $40 million in venture funding to advance its dual-platform IVL systems.

The company's technologies address key limitations in current calcium-modification devices by improving deliverability, energy output, and usability, eliminating extra procedural steps while maintaining the simplicity that has driven IVL's rapid clinical adoption. Learn more at .

