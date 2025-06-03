Crunch Digital Announces Integration With 7Digital's Music Licensing Platform

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The integration allows clients of 7digital to choose Crunch as a publishing clearance provider, enabling seamless access to Crunch's powerful back-office rights management and real-time track metadata services. This complements 7digital's Events API and ensures greater visibility into track availability, publishing clearance, and licensing status--crucial for services operating at scale.

"This integration with 7digital brings our mutual clients industry–leading music publisher clearance and real–time track metadata delivery," said Keith Bernstein, Founder of Crunch Digital. "7digital's powerful, real-time Events API together with Crunch Digital's leading publisher clearance and back–office reporting gives 7digital clients unprecedented visibility into track availability and publishing clearance status."

"Our goal has always been to give platforms choice and control when it comes to managing rights and metadata," said Samantha Sawyer, General Manager of Licensing and Technology at Songtradr. "We're pleased to see Crunch Digital join our growing ecosystem

of partners, enabling more flexibility for DSPs and the ability to scale with confidence."

7digital offers a range of publishing administrator options within its licensing platform, enabling DSPs and music platforms to tailor their metadata and rights management tools to fit specific business needs. This integration with Crunch marks another step in providing customizable, scalable solutions to meet the evolving demands of digital music services worldwide.

About Us

Crunch Digital, founded in 2008, is a recognized leader in music clearance and reporting for digital music providers, applications, and a wide range of music-driven services. Over the past decade and a half, we have built our reputation on delivering reliable, end–to–end solutions that ensure content owners receive accurate, timely statements while licensees operate with compliance and confidence.

Our suite of services includes comprehensive rights clearance, label and publisher reporting, and custom royalty accounting-tailored to the precise needs of music subscription platforms, fitness and wellness companies, travel organizations, instructional apps, and the gaming community. By combining industry–leading technology with deep, hands–on expertise, we simplify complex licensing landscapes and streamline royalty workflows, enabling our clients to focus on creating exceptional experiences for their audiences.

Media Contact:

Julie Epstein

8187888380

[email protected]

SOURCE Crunch Digital