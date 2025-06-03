Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Darkly Humorous Short Film I Am A Gentleman Launches Crowdfunding Campaign To Challenge Toxic Masculinity

2025-06-03 09:01:55
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Logline: In a society that rationalizes violence against women, highschooler Max faces the harsh reality and consequences of his new, hormonal compulsions when he has his first crush on a girl after taking the school's mandatory sexuality test.

Written in 2020, I Am A Gentleman quickly gained critical acclaim, winning Best Short Script at both the 2021 Slamdance Screenplay Competition and the 2021 Nashville Film Festival Screenwriting Competition . The script currently holds the #2 spot on Coverfly's prestigious Red List of top-ranked short screenplays.

In the summer of 2024, Calloway partnered with cinematographer Dice Rose to create a four-minute proof of concept , showcasing two of the film's most emotionally charged scenes: Max's disturbing "sexuality test" and his final, vulnerable moment with his crush, Charlotte. The short preview captured the essence of the film's tone and impact, helping the project secure a $15,000 grant from the Shore Scripts Short Film Fund .

With part of the budget secured, Calloway is now inviting supporters to join him in raising the remaining funds via a Seed & Spark campaign , to bring this bold and necessary vision to the screen.

Join the Movement. Support the Film. Start the Conversation.

To contribute to the campaign or learn more, visit:

Follow updates on Instagram @IAmAGentlemanShortFilm
For press inquiries: [email protected] , telephone (323) 207-6414

SOURCE I Am A Gentleman Short Film LLC

MENAFN03062025003732001241ID1109630296

