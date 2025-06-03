Darkly Humorous Short Film I Am A Gentleman Launches Crowdfunding Campaign To Challenge Toxic Masculinity
Written in 2020, I Am A Gentleman quickly gained critical acclaim, winning Best Short Script at both the 2021 Slamdance Screenplay Competition and the 2021 Nashville Film Festival Screenwriting Competition . The script currently holds the #2 spot on Coverfly's prestigious Red List of top-ranked short screenplays.
In the summer of 2024, Calloway partnered with cinematographer Dice Rose to create a four-minute proof of concept , showcasing two of the film's most emotionally charged scenes: Max's disturbing "sexuality test" and his final, vulnerable moment with his crush, Charlotte. The short preview captured the essence of the film's tone and impact, helping the project secure a $15,000 grant from the Shore Scripts Short Film Fund .
With part of the budget secured, Calloway is now inviting supporters to join him in raising the remaining funds via a Seed & Spark campaign , to bring this bold and necessary vision to the screen.
