Sg360° Unveils 2025 Future Of Direct Mail Research

The annual report provides insights into targeted campaigns, consumer engagement and best practices for direct mail optimization

WHEELING, Ill., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- sg360° , a top direct mail provider in the U.S., has unveiled findings from the 2025 Future of Direct Mail research. This is the fifth annual research report of its kind, and for the fourth consecutive year, sg360° was invited to present key findings at the National Postal Forum. This year's report analyzes how critical understanding of audience and advanced data targeting increases performance and overall return.

"As the world of marketing continues to evolve, data continues to be king," said Tedd Aurelius, EVP, Marketing and Strategic Services, sg360°. "The 2025 Future of Direct Mail report provides a pathway for marketers to make smarter decisions during the second half of 2025 and effectively interact with consumers to achieve greater performance."

Based on surveys of 490 marketers from manager-level to C-suite and across a myriad of industries, and 1,037 consumers of all age groups, the data unveils key insights into the future of direct mail, including:



Highest Conversion Rate of Any Marketing Channel : Direct mail has a higher conversion rate than any other channel. Direct mail has a 10% higher conversion rate compared to all other marketing channels.



Young People Love Mail : Out of all groups that were surveyed, 18–24-year-olds have the highest engagement rate with direct mail, engaging with 31% of their mail received compared to a 24% average across all age groups.



Functional Call to Action : 76% of consumers took action due to direct mail, whether that be going online to conduct additional research or saving the mailpiece for future use.



Monetary Transactions Made: 72% of consumers made a monetary transaction due to direct mail, such as purchasing a physical product, applying for a personal loan, or making a charitable donation



Overall Positive Sentiment: 70% of consumers feel positive about receiving direct mail, an indicator that time-tested targeted outreach continues to drive consumer engagement.

Marketers Continue to Ramp Up Direct Marketing Spend. 84% of marketers have increased their direct mail budget, in many cases going so far as to shift marketing spend away from other channels like social media and addressable television.

In addition to research into direct mail effectiveness, the report highlights best practices for brands who currently rely on direct mail as a major marketing channel or plan to incorporate direct mail into their omnichannel mix, including advanced data targeting, unique personalization elements that go beyond name, and how best to grab attention with direct mailers.

The full report is available here .

Learn more about sg360° and services offered at sg360 .

About sg360°

sg 360 ° partners with Fortune 1000 brands to pursue unmatched direct marketing performance. We leave no stone unturned in our efforts to drive smarter targeting, stronger messaging and improved ROI. Everything we do - audience analytics, strategic planning, creative development, production and distribution - we do in the pursuit of performance.

