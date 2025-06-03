Aviatrix® Paas Wins 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Award For Cloud Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Santa Clara, Calif., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviatrix ® today announced that it has been named a winner in the 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards , presented by the Business Intelligence Group. Aviatrix Platform-as-a-Service (Aviatrix PaaS) was recognized in the cloud security category for its ability to protect systems, infrastructure, and data from the growing threat landscape.

The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards program honors the industry's leading companies and professionals who are going beyond compliance to build and maintain secure systems and processes. Winners are selected based on innovation, measurable impact, and commitment to security best practices.

“The volume and complexity of threats facing organizations today is growing by the minute,” said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group.“The winners of this year's Fortress Cybersecurity Awards are not only keeping up-they're setting the pace. We're proud to honor Aviatrix for building systems and solutions that make us all more secure.”

Recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for its innovative, distributed cloud-native security solution, Aviatrix PaaS is purpose-built to meet the demands of today's complex multicloud environments. It embeds advanced security directly into the cloud network fabric, eliminating the need for legacy firewalls or limited cloud-native tools that often fail to deliver consistent protection and control.

As enterprises move critical workloads to the cloud, they frequently encounter fragmented security approaches, limited visibility, and inconsistent policies across environments. Aviatrix PaaS solves for these challenges by delivering centralized control and visibility, while distributing enforcement policies as close to each workload as possible. Key capabilities include dynamic security group automation, real-time threat detection, intelligent traffic inspection, and comprehensive visibility across all major cloud providers.

“Winning this award is a strong endorsement of our team's commitment to reimagining cloud network security,” said Scott Leatherman, Chief Marketing Officer at Aviatrix.“Aviatrix PaaS is purpose-built to give enterprises the control and visibility they need to secure multicloud environments-without compromise. This recognition underscores how our solution is reshaping cloud native security by embedding security within the cloud.”

Aviatrix has been recognized with several awards in 2025, including a Gold Globee ® Award for Cybersecurity, SiliconANGLE Media's Tech Innovation CUBEd Award for Most Innovative Security Solution , and top honors from GigaOm as both a 'Leader' and 'Fast Mover' in its Radar Report for Cloud Network Security .

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix® is the cloud network security company trusted by more than 500 of the world's leading enterprises. As cloud infrastructures become more complex and costly, the Aviatrix Cloud Network Security platform gives companies back the power, control, security, and simplicity they need to modernize their cloud strategies. Aviatrix is the only secure networking solution built specifically for the cloud, that ensures companies are ready for AI and what's next. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program , the industry's leading secure multicloud networking certification, Aviatrix unites cloud, networking, and security teams and unlocks greater potential across any cloud.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives with real-world experience. The organization's proprietary scoring system measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies whose achievements are significant and measurable.

