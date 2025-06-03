403
Game On UAE: Jumbo Launches Gaming Tournament at Mall of the Emirates with AED 275,000 in Prizes
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) • GAME ON: Outplay.Outlast.Outwin is Dubai’s must-attend gaming event at Mall of the Emirates is open to all skill levels (casual to pro), with prizes for weekly and overall winners on the leaderboard
• Make it a memorable summer with Dubai’s coolest gaming festival running until 22nd June. Register now at gameon.jumbo— all equipment provided, just bring your skills and compete for glory!
• Beyond gameplay, celebrate this Eid al-Adha with Jumbo’s Best Price Guarantee, exclusive bank cashback, and flexible installment plans available across UAE stores
Dubai, UAE, 03 June 2025: This summer, the only thing cooler than the AC is ‘GAME ON’, a high-octane gaming extravaganza now live at Jumbo Electronics’ flagship store at Mall of the Emirates. Running until 22nd June 2025, this is Dubai’s ultimate destination for console kings, laptop warriors, and button-mashers of every skill level, from casual players to elite pros. Organised by Jumbo Electronics, one of the UAE’s leading retailers for electronics and home appliances, GAME ON will have prizes worth AED 275,000 up for grabs.
Under the rallying tagline of “Outplay. Outlast. Outwin”, GAME ON has transformed the Jumbo store into a full-throttle battlefield where gamers can take on daily challenges, discover the hottest game titles, and claim their shot at cool prizes and giveaways. This will be a must-visit destination for the UAE’s gamers.
Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Electronics, said: “For all of us at Jumbo Electronics, gaming is a core part of our vision. With activations like GAME ON, we’re building a deeper, more meaningful connect with the gamer community across the UAE. As pioneers in the region’s gaming retail space, we’re proud to provide not just the best tech, but also unforgettable experiences for gamers. We look forward to welcoming everyone, regardless of ability and age, at the Jumbo store.”
Jumbo’s Mall of the Emirates store features a fully immersive setup with dedicated zones for Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, Call of Duty: Warzone, and EA FC 25. Whether you're a sniper on a laptop or a striker on a PS5, there’s space and stakes for everyone. Players get three attempts per game to post their best score, then report to the onsite admin to lock in their spot on the live leaderboard.
All gameplay equipment, PS5 consoles and cutting-edge gaming laptops, are provided onsite. Registration is simple: just sign up at gameon.jumboand show up ready to compete.
Every week, the top four players on the weekly leaderboard in each game will earn fun rewards like gaming headsets and accessories. The overall top 16 on the leaderboard across all game will win grand prizes of major gaming gear including gaming laptops, gaming monitors, peripherals, and complete gaming kits. Plus, anyone who purchases a gaming laptop at Jumbo until 22nd June gets exclusive gaming kits worth AED 299 or AED 700, depending on the model, while stocks last.
Whether you're grinding your way to the top, scouting the best gear, or just soaking in the buzz, GAME ON is where Dubai’s gaming culture comes alive. Don’t miss your chance to play, win, and be part of the action.
Eid Mubarak Best Price Guarantee
Beyond gameplay, Jumbo, in celebration of Eid al Adha, is launching the Eid Mubarak Best Price Guarantee campaign from 2nd to 8th June 2025. This offer is available both in-store and online at jumbo.ae. The campaign guarantees customers the lowest market prices by matching competitor offers on eligible products. Additionally, Jumbo is offering exclusive bank promotions, including 10% cashback up to AED 200 with Emirates Islamic Bank and Sharjah Islamic Bank credit cards on minimum purchases, along with easy instalment plans through Mashreq Bank, Emirates NBD, Emirates Islamic Bank, and Deem Finance. Terms and conditions apply. For detailed terms and conditions, please visit:
