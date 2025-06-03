DASH Carolina Ranks #124 On Inc. Magazine's 2025 List Of The Mid-Atlantic Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) For the fourth consecutive year, DASH Carolina joins elite Mid-Atlantic companies with proven growth, all of which achieved a minimum revenue of $1M in 2023.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. magazine today revealed that DASH Carolina is No. 124 on its list, marking DASH Carolina's fourth consecutive appearance on the annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list . This is a list ranking the most prestigious, fastest-growing Mid-Atlantic private companies based in the District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Mid-Atlantic economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Mid-Atlantic region. Between 2023 and 2024, DASH Carolina will experience a 38% growth rate.Starting in April, complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, will be available.“The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do - they'll be impacting things for a while,” said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.About DASH Carolina:Since 2016, DASH Carolina has been on a mission to offer a better way to real estate. They operate on several philosophies, including every house is the right house at the right price and every house is the wrong house at the wrong price. They are committed to finding the perfect fit for any customer with a promise that they will work tirelessly and diligently to do so. With exceptional real estate agents with 5-star reviews and a streamlined process for clients, DASH Carolina works hard to help the home buying process be as seamless and stress-free as possible.About Inc. MediaThe world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. The prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

