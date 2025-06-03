403
Dubai-Based Indian Karting prodigy Atiqa Mir joins AKCEL GP Academy’s professional racing programme
(MENAFN- Panasian1) Dubai, UAE; June 3, 2025: Atiqa Mir, a 10-year-old Dubai-based Indian karting prodigy has become the youngest driver from the region to secure a place in a professional motorsport development programme, following her signing as an official AKCEL GP Academy Driver. This landmark move signals a powerful shift in motorsport accessibility and diversity, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to nurturing next-generation talent and establishing itself as a global hub for motorsport excellence.
A rising star in the karting circuit, Atiqa Mir has already made a name for herself with her fearless driving, consistent podium finishes, and an unwavering passion for racing. She has competed in some of the wor’d’s most prestigious karting championships, including the Rotax Euro Trophy, Rotax International Trophy, IAME Series (UAE and Europe), WSK Euro Series, WSK Super Master Series, and the Champions of the Future Academy.
The timing of this partnership aligns with the official launch of the AKCEL GP Academy—/b>—the cornerstone development initiative of AKCEL GP, the UAE-based high-performance motorsport team competing in FIA F4, Formula Regional Middle East Championship, and FIA F3. Opening in Abu Dhabi in August 2025, the Academy will serve as a cutting-edge training ground for the next generation of racing talent from the UAE and abroad. The A’ademy’s inaugural batch will feature 15 promising young drivers and is committed to offering a structured and competitive pathway beginning with elite karting championships and advancing through the ranks of single-seater racing.
Speaking on Atiqa’s signing, Amit Kaushal, Group Chairman of AKCEL Group, said“ “A’iqa’s talent, focus, and composure on track are well beyond her yea’s. We’re proud to welcome her to the AKCEL GP family and support her long-term journey toward Formula 1. Over the next 15 y’ars, we’re committed to guiding her development from karting to single-seaters as she grows into a world-class racer and future F1 ”ontender.”
As Atiqa Mir begins her training in Abu Dhabi, she will follow a carefully structured development program designed to prepare young drivers for the demands of professional motorsport. Her training will combine simulator sessions, physical conditioning, mental coaching, race craft development, and in-depth performance analysis. A key focus of her time with AKCEL GP Academy will be competing in championships across the UAE and Europe, providing her with essential on-track experience and exposure to high-level competition early in her career. The goal is to lay a strong foundation of skills, discipline, and racecraft with a clear vision: Formula 1 as the ultimate destination.
Reflecting on this new chapter in her journey, Atiqa Mi“ said, “Racing is everyt’ing to me. It’s where I feel strong, fast, and free. Joining AKCEL GP Academy is a dream come true, and I want to show young girls like me from Dubai and India that we can compete at the highest levels. One day, I hope to race in ’ormula 1, and I’m ready to work ”ard to get there.”
The UAE’s support for motorsport development has grown rapidly over the past decade. The nation is home to internationally acclaimed circuits such as Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi and Dubai Autodrome and hosts one of the most prestigious events on the racing calendar, the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
In 2024, the U’E’s sports event market generated more than Dh22.8 million in revenue and is projected to exceed Dh44 million by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 11.8 percent. Globally, the motorsport industry is valued at around Dh34.9 billion, making the’UAE’s entry into talent development and racing innovation all the more significant.
Ati’a Mir’s induction into AKCEL GP Academy not only accelerates her journey toward professional racing but also breaks new ground for young girls in motorsport, especially in Asia and the Middle East. Her signing also reflects a deeper cultural evolution in t—e sport—one that celebrates diversity and inclusion. As one of the very few young girls competing in high-level karting internationally, she represents a new wave of female participation in motorsport. Her rise coincides with broader movements such as F1 Academy and FIA Women in Motorsport, which aim to level the playing field for female racers. In this context, her success as a Dubai-based, South Asian female driver is both symbolic and powerful.
