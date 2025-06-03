403
Axis Securities Recommends ‘B’y’ on Signature Global Stock; Price May Touch 1,330 in 6–9 Months
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Brokerage firm Axis Securities has recommended‘a ⦣8217;Buy’ on Signature Global (India) Ltd. with a target price of 1,330, which is a 10% upside from the stock’s current market price.
Signature Global (India) Ltd. is one of the largest real estate development companies in the NCR/Delhi regions in the affordable and mid-income segments. The company has now shifted its focus to mid and premium housing and has been successful in doing so, said Axis Securities in its report.
Signature Glob’l’s stock closed at 1,229.75 per share on June 2, 2025. The stock is drawing attention from investors amid growing optimism about the company’s future prospects.
Strong Performance During FY25
Pre-sales for FY25 stood at 10,290 crore, surpassing the company’s guidance of 10,000 crore and showing a strong 42% year-on-year growth. During the year, Signature Global launched projects with an approximate Gross Development Value (GDV) of 13,800 crore and added around 8 million sq. ft. of new projects.
The average ticket price of Signature Global’s offerings rose to approximately 2.5 crore, and the company’s shift to premium housing has driven healthy sales momentum, said Axis Securities.
Revenue from operations rose to 2,500 crore, an impressive 102% increase from the previous year. The company also reported a strong profit, with PAT rising to 101 crore, a huge 531% jump from 16 crore in FY24, showing the strength of its business and performance.
Upcoming Launches
In FY26, the company plans to launch projects worth 17,000 crore, which is about 23% growth. Around 10,000 to 11,000 crore of this will be launched in the first half of the year. Signature Global also plans to launch Phase 2 of the Titanium project in Sector 71 and Deluxe-DXP in Sector 37D.
To maintain its launch momentum, the company spent 1,060 crore on business development and acquired around 8 million sq. ft. of land with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of 12,500 crore.
Moving forward, Signature Global will continue to focus on its key micro-markets — Southern Peripheral Road, Dwarka Expressway, and the Sohna Corridor.
Outlook & Guidance
Signature ’lobal’s focus on key micro-markets has worked well, supported by strong price growth in Gurugram. Given ’he city’s growth and t’e company’s increasing market share, Axis Securities stays positive abo’t the stock’s future.
