Ygrene Energy Fund's Supriya Sachar Honored With Prestigious Oncon Icon Top 50 COO Award

MIAMI, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supriya Sachar, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Ygrene Energy Fund , is recognized for her excellence in financial services, has been awarded the esteemed OnCon Icon Top 50 COO Award. The OnCon Icon Awards celebrate outstanding achievements of top organizations and executives worldwide.

This prestigious recognition is determined through peer and community voting. Voters are instructed to select individuals they have seen make a significant impact on their own organization or within the broader industry, contribute to their professional community through thought leadership, drive innovation, and demonstrate exceptional leadership.

Supriya's dedication to excellence, innovative practices, and leadership in financial services have set her apart as a top-performing executive. Under Supriya's visionary leadership, Ygrene has emerged as a trailblazer in the PACE financing industry, setting new standards for innovation, consumer protections, and integrity. Her strategic foresight and unwavering commitment to helping property owners reach their property improvement goals have strengthened Ygrene's position as a trusted leader in property improvement financing. With a clear mission and dynamic leadership, Supriya continues to guide the company toward transformative growth, expanding access to affordable solutions that help individuals and communities thrive.

For more information about the OnCon Icon Awards and to view the full list of winners, please visit .

About Ygrene

Ygrene, a leading Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) provider in Florida, offers an innovative financing solution for both residential and commercial property upgrades focusing on energy efficiency and renewable energy. Founded in 2010, Ygrene's PACE program is revolutionizing the home improvement industry, making it easier for property owners to invest in their futures and a healthier environment. Ygrene has funded over 125,000 projects nationwide, totaling over $3.2 billion since inception. Ygrene has contributed to thousands of jobs and invested millions into local economies across the U.S. Learn more about Ygrene's financing options and community impact at ygrene .

About OnConferences

OnConferences is a leading organization that connects top professionals across various industries, promoting collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership. Through conferences, awards, and networking opportunities, OnConferences provides a platform for executives and organizations to exchange insights, fostering growth and development within their respective fields.

Media Contact:

Sarah Andersson

515-371-8502

[email protected]

SOURCE Ygrene Energy Fund

