Advantage Partners Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Accreditation
Companies interested in expanding their security footprint, particularly in the European market, should consider an ISO/IEC 27001 certification, a globally recognized standard.
The ISO/IEC 27001 certification is the most recent addition to Advantage Partners' suite of Assurance offerings, which includes SOC 2 audits and HIPAA Attestations. Advantage Partners also offers advisory services and penetration testing.
"ISO/IEC 27001:2022 reinforces our clients' commitment to data security and we are pleased to be able to offer them this certification to help them build trust with stakeholders," said Andrew Gulrajani, Cofounder & Partner. "We are committed to clients' growth and success and helping them achieve ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification will give them a competitive edge."
Advantage Partners can offer ISO/IEC 27001 certifications effective immediately. Visit our site for more information on ISO/IEC 27001 certification and Advantage Partners .
About Advantage Partners
Advantage Partners is a security & compliance organization dedicated to helping emerging technology companies navigate the complexities of security and compliance. Specializing in SOC 2, HIPAA, and ISO 27001 compliance, as well as penetration testing and advisory services, the firm offers a seamless, end-to-end experience that minimizes stress and accelerates time to certification. With a client-first approach and deep industry expertise, Advantage Partners empowers startups to build trust, enhance security postures, and scale confidently.
Contact: Andrew Gulrajani, Cofounder & Partner, Advantage Partners
Phone: 425-466-4660
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Advantage Partners
