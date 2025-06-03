$10,000 Business Plan Competition Finalists Announced

LAFAYETTE, Calif., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the common theme among the five finalists competing for $10,000 in the #LongevityVenture Summit business plan competition. Mary Furlong & Associates, the competition's sponsor, announced the finalists.

The competition received entries from 48 entrepreneurs.

The final judging and announcement of the prize winner will be held during the 2025 What's Next #LongevityVenture Summit, scheduled for June 10-11 at the Claremont Resort in Berkeley, Calif. The AgeTech Collaborative from AARP is a co-sponsor of the Summit.

"For more than 20 years, entrepreneurs have entered the competition to impress our judging panel of thought leaders and investors in the longevity market," says Mary Furlong, conference producer and advisor to startups in the #LongevityEconomy.

"We challenge our entrepreneurs to devise ways to help older adults manage the challenges of living into their 80s and beyond," Furlong says. "These include ideas to improve healthcare delivery, enhance mobility, prevent falls, or better manage costs for long-term care. Many of our winners have gone on to win other national longevity competitions and receive term sheets from funders.

This year's finalists are:

Cairns , of Sunnyvale, Calif., founded by Andrew Ritter, seeks to make healthcare more accessible by using conversational AI to connect care teams and engage patients where they live-delivering proactive support through remote monitoring, voice-enabled reminders, symptom checks and behavioral nudges. Ritter has more than 20 years' experience operating and commercializing healthcare technology companies.

CareAlly , of Plano, Texas, co-founded by Ernie Ianace, is an AI-powered platform that automates care coordination, documentation, and staff support to improve resident outcomes, reduce labor burden, and enhance operational efficiency across senior living communities. Ianace is a veteran health tech executive and serial entrepreneur who has led and scaled multiple companies to successful exits, achieving a total enterprise value exceeding $3 billion.

Kinis of Richmond, Va., founded by Vincent Vu is a science-driven health tech startup that has developed the world's first AI-powered Balance Health platform, combining movement assessments, personalized care, and real-time insights to improve mobility, longevity, and preventive health for adults over 50. Vu is a Vietnamese-American serial entrepreneur and business professor with over 15 years of experience in design, engineering, advanced manufacturing, health tech innovation, and management.

Lexi, of Boston, Mass., is an AI-powered medical interpretation platform enabling real-time, accurate, and secure cross-lingual communication between patients and providers across the care continuum. The founders, Linh Pham and Siddharth UR are product dessigners and entrepreneurs affiliated with Harvard University and its HealthLab Accellerator program.

Mindr , from the San Francisco Bay Area, co-founded by Ariana Myers, is a digital platform backed by AI and human coaches that delivers evidence-based personalized multidomain lifestyle interventions to reduce the risk or delay the onset of symptoms of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRD). Myers is a healthtech executive whose background includes entrepreneurship, international finance, and scientific and market research.

Judges for this year's competition include Mel Barsky, CABHI Ventures; Christine Brocato, CommonSpirit Health; Tiffany Yu, 7wire Ventures; Dan Hermann, Zeigler; Aileen Lee, Cowboy Ventures, and Amelia Hay, AgeTech Collaborative from AARP.

For more information and registration, visit LongevityVentureSummit .

Media Contact:

Linda Jones

(415) 529-8551

[email protected]

