Mews' AI-Powered Smart Tips Top 5 Million Weekly Views, Revolutionizing Guest Personalization
At Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba , a 49-room family-run oasis nestled in a former coconut plantation, AI Smart Tips has fundamentally changed how their team operates.
"Our guest experience is our loyalty program. That's what our guests come back for," said Trisha Reinkemeyer, Assistant Hotel Manager at Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba . "With AI Smart Tips , our staff sees everything they need in one blink of an eye. The bananas our housekeeping team noticed in a guest's room? The system remembered, so we made sure to leave bananas in their room during their next day. It's those small details that put a smile on their face."
Boardwalk's team reads every Smart Tip, combining this insight with Guest Lifetime Value data to fine-tune service for their highly loyal clientele - some of whom have been returning for over 30 years. AI Smart Tips even inspired them to test a post-stay feedback tool to one that feeds directly into guest notes, knowing Mews will surface this valuable context when it matters most.
For Robin Schluter, Owner at Auberge St Pol in Belgium , AI Smart Tips has transformed the guest welcome experience:
"The AI Smart Tips feature in Mews has revolutionized how we greet returning guests, adding a personal touch to each interaction. The feature has streamlined our operations and enhanced our ability to deliver top-notch service to every guest."
Designed for the Way Teams Work
AI Smart Tips lives directly in the guest profile - one of the most frequently accessed areas of the PMS – and in the Reservation calendar, making it a seamless addition to daily workflows. It's a major time-saver for busy teams, cutting down hours previously spent switching between systems and searching for relevant guest insights.
By harnessing AI to centralize guest intelligence, Mews AI Smart Tips allows every team member, from front desk to housekeeping, to become a service expert with just a glance.
About Mews
Mews is the leading platform for the new era of hospitality. Powering 12,500 Customers across more than 85 countries, Mews Hospitality Cloud is designed to streamline operations for modern hoteliers, transform the guest experience and create more profitable businesses. Customers include BWH Hotels, Strawberry, The Social Hub and Airelles Collection. Mews was named Best PMS (2024, 2025) and listed among the Best Places to Work in Hotel Tech (2021, 2022, 2024, 2025) by Hotel Tech Report. Mews has raised $410 million from investors including Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Kinnevik and Tiger Global Management to transform hospitality.
