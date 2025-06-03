Mews' AI-Powered Smart Tips Top 5 Million Weekly Views, Revolutionizing Guest Personalization

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Gone are the days of sifting through scattered notes and CRM tabs. AI Smart Tips intelligently compiles and summarizes data such as reservation details, housekeeping notes, and past stay behavior, giving hotel teams an instant, actionable snapshot of each guest. Employees are now encouraged to take notes of anything that can be used to delight guests in the future. The result: faster insights, fewer missed opportunities, and consistently exceptional service.

At Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba , a 49-room family-run oasis nestled in a former coconut plantation, AI Smart Tips has fundamentally changed how their team operates.

"Our guest experience is our loyalty program. That's what our guests come back for," said Trisha Reinkemeyer, Assistant Hotel Manager at Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba . "With AI Smart Tips , our staff sees everything they need in one blink of an eye. The bananas our housekeeping team noticed in a guest's room? The system remembered, so we made sure to leave bananas in their room during their next day. It's those small details that put a smile on their face."

Boardwalk's team reads every Smart Tip, combining this insight with Guest Lifetime Value data to fine-tune service for their highly loyal clientele - some of whom have been returning for over 30 years. AI Smart Tips even inspired them to test a post-stay feedback tool to one that feeds directly into guest notes, knowing Mews will surface this valuable context when it matters most.

For Robin Schluter, Owner at Auberge St Pol in Belgium , AI Smart Tips has transformed the guest welcome experience:

"The AI Smart Tips feature in Mews has revolutionized how we greet returning guests, adding a personal touch to each interaction. The feature has streamlined our operations and enhanced our ability to deliver top-notch service to every guest."

Designed for the Way Teams Work

AI Smart Tips lives directly in the guest profile - one of the most frequently accessed areas of the PMS – and in the Reservation calendar, making it a seamless addition to daily workflows. It's a major time-saver for busy teams, cutting down hours previously spent switching between systems and searching for relevant guest insights.

By harnessing AI to centralize guest intelligence, Mews AI Smart Tips allows every team member, from front desk to housekeeping, to become a service expert with just a glance.

