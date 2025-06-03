Winnow Team Named Tech Team Of The Year At Banking Tech Awards USA 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) FinTech Futures, which presents The Banking Tech Awards, is the leading global provider of independent intelligence and insight for fintech professionals. Now in their fourth year, the awards recognize outstanding achievements and successes in the banking and fintech industry across the United States. Winners were announced at a black-tie ceremony in New York on May 29th, 2025. Andy Buckley of "The Office" fame was the master of ceremonies for the evening.

This honor marks Winnow's first win and fourth consecutive year of recognition at these esteemed awards. Other finalists in the "Tech Team of the Year" category included Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and Total Expert. Winnow was nominated for a total of five awards in the categories of "Best as-a-Service Solution - Regulation & Compliance," "Best AI Solution - Data Insights & Knowledge Management," "FinTech Start-up of the Year – Risk, Regulation & Compliance," "Tech Leadership - Visionary CEO," and "Tech Team of the Year."

"Winnow was nominated for several awards, but out of all of them, this is the one I wanted most, because this one celebrates us. Not just what we've built, but how we've built it together," said Chris Hilliard, CEO of Winnow. "This award is a tribute to the incredible work each of our team members does day in and day out. The big ideas, the careful details, the messy middles, and the resilient comebacks. It's a win for the planners, the problem-solvers, the detail-fixated, the engineers, the teammates who bring momentum to everything we do, and the sellers who bring it all to market with clarity and drive."

In addition to this latest recognition, Winnow was also a finalist at The Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2025 in the "Best Emerging Technology (Non-AI)" and "New Law Company of the Year" categories. For more information, visit or call 1-888-488-6797.

About Winnow:

Winnow Solutions, LLC is the developer of Winnow ®, a database-driven RegTech platform that provides subscribers with accurate topic-driven surveys and automated compliance change management. Winnow catalogs over 80,000 individual state and federal law requirements maintained by an experienced team of attorneys and professionals. Winnow delivers compliance solutions for mortgage, auto financing, credit cards, banking, privacy, cybersecurity, and more. Its recent Winnow AI addition provides lightning-fast answers to basic legal questions that leverage the attorney-reviewed content already in Winnow.

In 2024, Winnow was awarded "Best RegTech Solution" at the Finovate Awards and won in the "Regulatory, Governance, and Compliance Technology" category at the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards. HousingWire named Winnow to its HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage list.

Media Contact:

Bart Welt

(949) 674-4920

[email protected]

SOURCE Winnow Solutions, LLC