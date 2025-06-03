Vigilant Aerospace Selected For US Air Force EWAAC Contract As Preferred Vendor For Uncrewed Airspace Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The U.S. Air Force awarded 122 companies positions on the $46 billion EWAAC as part of the fourth selection round to the procurement contract meant to support the rapid development of novel weapons capabilities. The acquisition vehicle's requirements include research and development, test and evaluation, production and fielding, prototyping, weapon design, system modeling and modernization. The contract is focused on digital acquisition and sustainment practices, including digital engineering, agile processes and open systems architecture.

"As the US Air Force embraces autonomous capabilities, we're honored to play a role in helping them achieve this significant step forward," said Zach Peterson, Vigilant Aerospace's Director of Business Development. "FlightHorizon fills an important technical gap for managing large-scale autonomous flight operations across a range of locations and scenarios, making it an ideal platform for the US Air Force's needs."

FlightHorizon utilizes NASA-patented technology to provide detect-and-avoid (DAA) alerts for uncrewed aircraft and to provide aircraft tracking. By integrating multiple sensors and utilizing industry technical standards and algorithms, the software delivers real-time situational awareness to track nearby aircraft and avoid potential collisions through visual and auditory alerts.

About EWAAC

The Enterprise-Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC) is a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract managed by the U.S. Air Force at Eglin Air Force Base. The contract's primary objective is to develop novel weapons technologies across all lifecycle phases. The EWAAC aims to enable the Air Force to quickly acquire innovative solutions that can address emerging national security challenges.

About Vigilant Aerospace Systems, Inc.

Vigilant Aerospace is the leading developer of multi-sensor detect-and-avoid and airspace management software for uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS or drones). We enable safe and scalable autonomous flight, beyond visual line of sight. Customers include NASA, the FAA, the U.S. Department of Defense and a variety of drone development programs.

