City Of Stafford Honoring The Legacy Of Freedom Through Third Annual Juneteenth Celebration

STAFFORD, Texas, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Stafford invites the public to attend its third annual Juneteenth Festival on Sunday, June 15, from 1–6 p.m. CT, inside the Stafford Centre Ballroom (10505 Cash Road). This free community event taking place on Father's Day promises a vibrant celebration of family, freedom and unity, featuring a combination of Stafford-based and Black-owned businesses, educational opportunities, food, bounce house, and live entertainment, with Houston's own Klockwork Band headlining the musical performances.

Juneteenth, now a federal holiday, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. The festival in Stafford not only marks this historic moment, but also uplifts local culture and acknowledges the contributions of Black residents to the city's rich history. This will be showcased in the presentations by Buffalo Soldiers from the Living History Foundation, Texas Black Cowboys and Intuitive African Dance & Drum Culture.

"Our Juneteenth festival has become a meaningful tradition in Stafford," said Mayor Ken Mathew. "It's more than a celebration, it's a reflection of our commitment to unity, equality, and honoring the contributions of Black Americans to our city and our nation. We're proud to welcome everyone to join us in this powerful moment of remembrance and festivity."

The 2025 festival will feature a special tribute to Stafford native and Houston Texans safety, Jalen Pitre, honoring his outstanding achievements both on and off the field. Pitre, a 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Nominee, will be recognized for the impact his nonprofit, the Pitre Boyz Foundation, has had empowering the youth of Stafford. The Foundation inspires resilience, promotes wellness, and cultivates leadership, helping young people reach their full potential.

Councilman Will K. Bostic, a lifelong Stafford resident and key organizer of the event, reflected on the significance of the celebration's location: "To stand on the grounds of a former sugar plantation and host a festival that celebrates Black freedom and excellence is profoundly powerful. Our Juneteenth Festival honors the past, empowers the present, and inspires the future."

The City is expecting its largest turnout yet, with more than 1,000 attendees anticipated. This free family-friendly event is open to all ages. Guests are encouraged to RSVP to help organizers prepare, as complimentary food will be provided for attendees.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lauren Precker, [email protected] , (757) 876-7227

About the City of Stafford

Nationally recognized for visionary leadership, sound fiscal management, and innovative achievements, the City of Stafford is a dynamic and welcoming home rule city in Texas. Known as an "Island of Business Opportunity," Stafford offers a unique blend of economic vitality and family-friendly living. Founded by William J. Stafford, one of Stephen F. Austin's "Old 300" settlers, the city has grown into a richly diverse community, home to residents of varied cultural backgrounds and faiths. Stafford continues to thrive as a model of inclusion, opportunity, and progress.

