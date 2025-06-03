Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. To Present At The Truist Securities Medtech Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, announced today that its management team will present at the Truist Securities MedTech Conference on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Inspire is scheduled to present at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast here .

A webcast replay of the presentation will be available for two weeks following the presentation in the Event Archive section of Inspire's Investor website at .

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire's proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA, EU MDR, and PDMA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit .

Investor and Media Contact

Ezgi Yagci

Vice President, Investor Relations

...

617-549-2443