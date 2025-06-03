American Oncology Network Announces Research Studies Presented At ASCO 2025 Annual Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Several AON physicians and leaders shared new cancer research at one of oncology's most influential gatherings

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation's fastest-growing networks of community oncology practices, is pleased to announce that multiple research studies co-authored by AON physicians and leaders were selected for presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 Annual Meeting held May 30-June 3 in Chicago.













The following abstracts were accepted after a rigorous review process and presented through poster discussions, oral presentations or online publication:



Sunil Babu, MD , of Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology , co-authored: “Safety and efficacy of ABBV-706, a seizure-related homolog protein 6 (SEZ6)-targeting antibody-drug conjugate, in high-grade neuroendocrine neoplasms.”



Ruemu Ejedafeta Birhiray, MD , of Hematology Oncology of Indiana , co-authored “Advancing racial representation in clinical trials: An analysis of 53 ASCO plenary and late-breaking abstracts using the DRIVE score.”



Ralph V. Boccia, MD, FACP , of The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders , co-authored the following studies:





"Bria-IMT + checkpoint inhibitor: Phase I/II survival results compared to benchmark trials in metastatic breast cancer." "Impact of HLA matching on clinical outcomes in a phase 2 trial of Bria-IMT plus anti PD1 in advanced breast cancer."





Jim Chen, MD , of Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute , authored “From trials to clinics: Real-world outcomes of neoadjuvant HER2 directed therapy in early-stage breast cancer using AI-enhanced data pipelines.”



Puneeth Indurlal, MD , AON vice president of practice operations, authored this study:





“From data to dollars: Evaluating the predictive power of enhancing oncology model risk adjusters” and the following poster sessions:





“Cost-effective cancer care: The role of oncology biosimilars in generating cost savings.”





“The cost of convenience: Evaluating economic differences in SQ and IV biotherapeutic formulations.”

“Breaking down the 505(b)(2) drug price paradox.”



Brian Mulherin, MD , of Hematology Oncology of Indiana , authored “Real-world data on bispecific antibodies (BsAbs) administration in community oncology settings.”



Martin Palmeri, MD, MBA , of Messino Cancer Centers , chaired the “Speaking to Power with Power: Advocating for your Profession” session and submitted material with the same title for the ASCO Educational Book.



Shajadi Patan, MD , of MidAmerica Cancer Care , contributed to several pharmacovigilance and real-world evidence studies, including:





“Hepatotoxic adverse events with immune checkpoint inhibitors: Real world pharmacovigilance study using FAERS database.”





“Cardiac adverse events with PARP inhibitors: Real world pharmacovigilance study using FAERS database.”





“Radioimmunotherapy-associated myeloid neoplasms: Real-world multicenter retrospective study using TriNetX database.”





“Risk of second primary hematological malignancy post CAR-T cell therapy in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma: Propensity-matched analysis using TriNetX database.”





“Radioimmunotherapy Associated Myeloid Neoplasms: Real-world Multicenter Retrospective Study using TrinetX Database.”





“Mortality and readmission rates post CAR-T cell therapy in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma: Real-world, multicentre, retrospective cohort study using TriNetX database.”





“Incident reporting and outcomes of gastrointestinal adverse events with immune checkpoint inhibitors.”





“Trends of gastrointestinal secondary primary malignancy in chronic lymphocytic leukemia patients from 2000-2021: Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) database.”

“Comparative efficacy of PARP inhibitors in BRCA mutated HER2-negative breast cancer: A systematic review and network meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials.”



Taral Patel, MD , of Zangmeister Cancer Center , co-authored the following studies:





"Assessing practice gaps and challenges for immunotherapy integration in treatment of metastatic urothelial carcinoma."

"A quality initiative focused on biomarker testing in stage IB-IIIA resected and stage IV non-small cell lung cancer patients."



Anne Marie Rainey, MSN, RN, CHC, CPHQ, AON's director of value-based care, participated in this poster session: “Cost-effective cancer care: The role of ongoing biosimilars in generating cost savings.”

Susan Sabo-Wagner, MSN, RN, OCN, NEA-BC , AON's vice president of clinical innovation, participated in this educational session: “Addressing Barriers in Palliative Care for Rural and Underserved Communities” and led the "Pragmatic Insights from Community Oncology: Designing Care Plans to Address Social Needs” portion.



“It's an honor to share our research and latest findings with peers at ASCO,” said Dr. Boccia , who is also the chairperson of AON's Research Committee.“This platform fosters collaboration, innovation, and the advancement of clinical oncology. Our participation reflects our ongoing commitment to improving cancer care through evidence-based practices.”

“Oncology research isn't just about discovering new treatments-it's about deepening our understanding of cancer itself,” said Dr. Stephen“Fred” Divers, AON's chief medical officer .“Each study brings us closer to more precise care, better outcomes and, ultimately, a cure. We're proud to contribute to this vital mission.”

“Having so many of our physicians and leaders featured at ASCO speaks volumes about the caliber of talent across our network,” said Todd Schonherz, AON's chief executive officer .“We are proud to support their work, which not only advances the field of oncology but also reinforces AON's culture of innovation and learning.”

ASCO is one of the leading professional organizations for oncology professionals, offering more than 145 hours of education, collaboration and research insights each year during its annual meeting.

AON has numerous practices actively participating in clinical research. Currently, AON practices offer access to more than 150 clinical trials, making cutting-edge treatment options available within local communities.



