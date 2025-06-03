Keeping Pace With Evolving Security Features: Regula Upgrades The 4306 Comparator For Advanced Forensics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









The upgraded video spectral comparator Regula 4306M

The Regula 4306M boasts a wide spectrum of different light sources, including ones new to this model. Among such light modes are:



Newly developed multifunctional coaxial light that enables the visualization of embossing, retroreflective security features, and polycarbonate reliefs.

Enhanced Anti-Stokes visualization with long exposure that helps forensic experts to detect previously invisible luminescence details, crucial for examining advanced security elements. Intensified diffused white light source to optimize the visualization of DID (diffractive identification) security elements and OVD (optical variable device) effects that change color or image depending on the angle of observation.



“Document examination heavily depends on the quality of visualization. The more accurately a forensic device captures fine details, the more effective the analysis becomes. Elements like microprinting, watermarks, and optically variable features are designed to be difficult to replicate, but nothing is impossible for fraudsters. Without the right visualization techniques, even the most experienced experts may miss critical signs of forgery. That is why we invest so much research and development into constantly upgrading our devices,” explains Alex Lewanowicz, Director of Hardware Engineering at Regula.

To maximize the examination capabilities, Regula 4306M provides:



60x magnification and up to 18,900 ppi for document images thanks to its custom-designed high-resolution built-in 8 MP camera.

40+ light sources covering even the rarest document examination scenarios.

100% LED-based illumination for precision lighting control.

3D visualization for analyzing surface relief, intersecting strokes, and printing techniques. Large-object examination capabilities, allowing experts to inspect not only identity documents and banknotes, but oversized objects as well.



The new Regula 4306M is controlled via Regula Forensic Studio operating software, an out-of-the-box cross-platform solution that facilitates document examination and creates a smooth user experience. Powered by Regula Document Reader SDK , this software makes it possible to fully automate ID authenticity verification: the device can recognize the document type and validate all its data from the MRZ, RFID chip, and barcodes in mere seconds with zero risk of human-related errors.

Most importantly, the upgraded Regula 4306M delivers versatile capabilities for in-depth document examination in a space-saving and cost-efficient form, which makes it an affordable solution for any forensic lab.

For more information about the capabilities of the redesigned Regula 4306M, visit Regula's official website .

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

Learn more at .

