Viemed Healthcare To Present And Host 1X1 Investor Meetings At The 15Th Annual East Coast Ideas Investor Conference On June 11Th In New York

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAFAYETTE, La., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the“Company” or“Viemed”) (NASDAQ:VMD), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, today announced it will present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday June 11, 2025 at The Westin Times Square in New York, NY. Viemed's presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:30am ET. The presentation is webcast and can be accessed through the conference host's main website: and in the investor relations section of the Company's website: .

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is an in-home clinical care provider of post-acute respiratory healthcare equipment and services in the United States, including non-invasive ventilators (NIV), sleep therapy, staffing, and other complementary products and services. Viemed focuses on efficient and effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy, education and counseling to patients in their homes using high-touch and high-tech services. Visit our website at

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

