Intermex And Houston Dynamo FC Partner To Celebrate Latino Heritage And The Spirit Of Fútbol

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (“Intermex” or the“Company”, a leading money remittance provider to Latin America and the Caribbean, today announced a new official partnership with Houston Dynamo FC, one of Major League Soccer's most community-driven teams. This collaboration unites two organizations deeply committed to uplifting and celebrating Latino culture through the unifying passion of soccer.

Soccer is the fastest-growing sport in the United States, with more than 85 million fans nationwide. In Houston, a city where over 45% of the population identifies as Latino, the connection runs even deeper. Latino fans make up nearly 70% of the MLS audience, making the city a natural home for this partnership. Together, Intermex and Houston Dynamo FC aim to champion cultural pride, family connection, and community empowerment.

“Intermex is the only remittance company built by Latinos for Latinos. Partnering with Houston Dynamo FC allows us to celebrate that shared heritage and connect with our customers beyond financial services, through a sport that speaks to identity, passion, and tradition,” said Marcelo Theodoro, Chief Product, Marketing & Digital Officer at Intermex.

“We are thrilled to welcome Intermex to the club, they are a cutting-edge organization that shares our commitment to elevating our community and fostering civic pride,” Dynamo Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Ben Carruthers said.“Intermex's dedication to serving diverse communities aligns perfectly with our mission both on and off the pitch. Together, we look forward to delivering exciting experiences to our fans and supporting the vibrant, diverse culture synonymous with our city.” Through this partnership, Intermex and Houston Dynamo FC will collaborate on in-stadium experiences, community events, and cultural celebrations that highlight and honor the vibrancy of the Latino community.

About Intermex

Founded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology to enable consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Germany to more than 60 countries. The company facilitates digital money movement through its website and mobile app, as well as through a vast network of retail agents and company-operated stores. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Intermex also operates international offices in Puebla, Mexico; Guatemala City, Guatemala; London, England; and Madrid, Spain. Learn more at .

About Houston Dynamo FC

Houston Dynamo FC is a Major League Soccer team and part of the Houston Dynamo Football Club, a multi-faceted organization that includes the Dynamo, the Houston Dash and the Houston Dynamo Academy, and Dynamo and Dash Charities. Ted Segal acquired a majority ownership interest in HDFC in June 2021 and serves as the chairman of the Club. Under his leadership the organization completed a multi-million-dollar renovation of Shell Energy Stadium in March 2023 and the Club moved into a 27,000 square foot headquarters in East Downtown in July 2023. Houston Dynamo FC has won two MLS Cup championships, two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups and four conference championships in its first 19 seasons and has qualified to represent the United States in international competition eight times. The team trains at the Champions Field at Houston Sports Park (HSP), the premier training facility in Southeast Texas, and plays its home matches at Shell Energy Stadium in downtown Houston. For more information, log on to or call (713) 276-7500.

