Genesis Brings Roadshow Tracking To Bond Deal Solution

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Global , the AI-native application development platform purpose-built for financial markets organizations, added bond deal Roadshow tracking tools to its Primary Bond Issuance (PBI) solution.

According to Coalition Greenwich, 65% of institutional investors use roadshow data to evaluate deals before they formally enter the market, particularly for high-yield and emerging markets bond deals. With the new Roadshow functionality, PBI provides data management and workflow tools for the entire bond deal lifecycle.

“Bringing roadshow data into a collaborative, repeatable investment process enables asset managers to get ahead of the market,” said Mike Grogan, Buyside Business Development Director at Genesis Global.“Our solution reduces the pressure asset managers face on pricing days, because investment teams can do their analysis and prepare orders in advance and then simply amend them, if needed, when deals launch.”

PBI provides asset managers with a complete, real-time view of the market by aggregating users' internal and external deal data sources. It automates investment workflow by integrating compliance, analytics, reference data and order systems into a deal-focused workspace. The solution also embeds collaboration tools to promote efficient, team-driven decision making.

The new Roadshow features in PBI enable asset managers to:



Manage entire deal pipelines, from roadshow to pricing, with one platform

Consolidate deal information, documents and other issuer data

Alert investment team members about roadshow activity

Bring unstructured data from emails and chats into the system with Genesis AI tools Facilitate internal book building for early interest communication to syndicates



“PBI gives asset managers an edge by presenting a complete, real-time view of the market, integrating the systems investment teams use and promoting efficient decision-making,” continued Mike Grogan.“Streamlining how firms operate in primary markets helps them maintain focus on their investment process and on assessing relative value, especially on busy deal days, which stretch the capacity of investment teams.”

About Genesis Global

Genesis Global enables financial markets organizations to innovate at speed through its AI-native software application development platform and deep expertise in capital markets and financial services. In supercharging developers and non-technical domain experts to rapidly deliver high-performance, resilient and secure applications, Genesis replaces the buy vs. build challenge with a buy-to-build solution.

The Genesis platform is designed with flexibility and performance at its core, providing the frameworks, integrations and components required to automate manual workflows, enhance legacy systems and build entirely new applications. Featuring a resilient, real-time service-oriented architecture, Genesis excels across the performance envelope of low-latency, high-throughput and high-scalability, powering mission-critical applications at the world's leading financial institutions.​

Strategically backed by Bank of America, BNY and Citi, Genesis Global has offices in London, New York, Miami, Charlotte, São Paulo, Dublin and Bengaluru.

