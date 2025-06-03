Lantheus To Present At The Goldman Sachs 46Th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEDFORD, Mass., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“Lantheus”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company committed to enabling clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes, today announced Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025 at 2:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 10.

To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Investors section of the Company's website at . A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

About Lantheus

Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for nearly 70 years. For more information, visit .

