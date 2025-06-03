Lantheus To Present At The Goldman Sachs 46Th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025
To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Investors section of the Company's website at . A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days following the live presentation.
About Lantheus
Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for nearly 70 years. For more information, visit .
Contacts:
Mark Kinarney
Vice President, Investor Relations
978-671-8842
...
Melissa Downs
Executive Director, External Communications
646-975-2533
...
