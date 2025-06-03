Nanox To Participate In Sidoti Small Cap Conference
PETACH TIKVA, Israel, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“ Nanox ” or the“ Company ”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced that it will participate in the Sidoti Small Cap Conference to be held virtually June 11-12, 2025. Nanox management will present on Wednesday, June 11 at 1:45 PM ET.
Interested parties may access a live webcast of the presentation using the following link: Nanox Presentation . The link will also be posted to the company's website at Events & Presentations .
Institutional investors may request virtual one-on-one meetings directly through Sidoti & Company.
About Nanox:
Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world's transition to preventive health care by bringing a full solution of affordable medical imaging technologies based on advanced AI and proprietary digital X-ray source.
Nanox's vision encompasses expanding the reach of Nanox technology both within and beyond hospital settings, providing a seamless end-to-end solution from scan to diagnosis, leveraging AI to enhance the efficiency of routine medical imaging technology and processes, in order to improve early detection and treatment and maintaining a clinically driven approach. The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC – a multi-source digital tomosynthesis system that is cost-effective and user-friendly; Nanox.AI Ltd., a subsidiary of Nanox Imaging, an AI-based suite of algorithms that augment the readings of routine CT imaging to highlight early signs often related to chronic diseases; – a cloud-based software platform that manages and stores data collected by Nanox devices, and provides users with tools for in-depth imaging analysis; – a proprietary decentralized marketplace through Nanox's subsidiary, USARAD Holdings Inc., that provides remote access to radiology and cardiology experts, and a comprehensive teleradiology services platform. By improving early detection and treatment, Nanox aims to enhance better health outcomes worldwide. For more information, please visit
Contacts
Investor Contact
Mike Cavanaugh
ICR Healthcare
...
Media Contact
ICR Healthcare
...
