Historic Estate Auction Of The Contents Of 'El Mirador' Home Of Lolita Armour And John J. Mitchell

Lolita Armour, Armour meatpacking heiress

Chinese Robe from The Armour Mitchell collection

Descendants of Lolita Armour , The Burkitt sisters, Salem, Massachusetts

Estate auction of the family of Lolita Armour, the meat packing heiress and John J. Mitchell Jr., of United Airlines, and Continental Illinois Bank & Trust Co.

- Diane RivaBEVERLY, MA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Collectors of American heritage will have a rare opportunity this June as the estate of Lolita Armour and John J. Mitchell comes to market. This extraordinary auction features the contents of El Mirador, the couple's iconic 70-acre Montecito, California estate , and will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 6,7,8 at the Kaminski Auction gallery, 117 Elliott Street, Beverly, Massachusetts starting at 11:00 EST.Lolita Armour, heiress to the Armour meat-packing empire, and her husband John J. "Jack" Mitchell, a founding figure of United Airlines and a scion of the Chicago banking dynasty behind Continental Illinois Bank & Trust Co. , were among the most affluent couples of their time. Their estimated combined fortune exceeded $120 million, and El Mirador was a symbol of their extraordinary legacy. The contents of this auction span not only generations but also geography, from Lake Forest, Chicago, Santa Ynez Valley and Montecito, California, to Salem, Massachusetts.The estate auction hosted by Kaminski Auctions includes:.18th and 19th century furniture from Salem, Massachusetts.Historic family portraits and personal ephemera of "El Mirador".Rare vintage wines from the estate's private cellar in Montecito, California.Exceptional decorative arts and furnishings with California and East Coast provenancePreview Schedule:Dates: June 2-8, 2025Times: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM PSTLocation: Kaminski Auction Gallery, 117 Elliott Street Beverly, MA 01915Remote Bidding: Available via phone, absentee, and online with KaminskiLIVE at 978-927-2223

