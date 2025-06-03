Qnergy Sells Carbon Credits To Climate Investment From Landfill Methane Abatement Project In Utah

This carbon credit sale marks a milestone for Qnergy's CLEAR program and its partnership with Climate Investment.

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Qnergy , a leading methane abatement solutions provider to the oil and gas and waste management industries, has successfully completed the sale of high-quality carbon credits to Climate Investment (CI), a specialist decarbonization investor. This transaction marks a major milestone in Qnergy's expansion into the voluntary carbon market and a full-circle moment for both companies, as CI is also a Qnergy investor.“Climate Investment (CI) selected Qnergy's landfill gas abatement credits based upon their high quality. Qualified under the American Carbon Registry, Qnergy's credits demonstrate excellent measurability and permanence, clear additionality and the project delivers strong ancillary benefits for the local community. As a long-term investor in Qnergy, CI is delighted to see the company begin to address methane abatement in the landfill space. CI will retire the credits to offset its residual emissions as part of its GHG reduction strategy.” Matthew Harwood, Managing Director, Impact & LP Engagement at CIThe credits were generated under CLEAR, Qnergy's comprehensive landfill methane abatement and carbon credit generation initiative. The CLEAR program targets closed and unregulated landfills and is designed to reduce operational liability through real, measurable emissions reductions. The program enables asset monetization via verified carbon credits and revenue sharing. Qnergy and Utah's Weber County Department of Economic Development launched a project to address methane emissions from a closed landfill, which is now classified as a CLEAR project.At the heart of this project is the TORCH4, a methane destruction system powered by Qnergy's highly reliable Free Piston Stirling Engine. This TORCH4 installation operates continuously on previously stranded low-methane landfill gas and generates carbon credits by eliminating methane emissions.The project is generating verified carbon credits through the American Carbon Registry under the Landfill Methane Capture and Combustion protocol. These credits demonstrate: Clear additionality (carbon credit revenue is the only funding source), permanent methane destruction, and meaningful community co-benefits, including odor reduction and improved safety at the recreational park.Ory Zik, Qnergy's CEO, said, "Climate Investment has been instrumental in helping Qnergy reach this point. The sale of these CLEAR-generated carbon credits represents a milestone for both companies. Kudos to our teams for getting this done."As Qnergy scales the CLEAR initiative to other landfill sites, this project highlights a replicable model for turning closed landfills into assets, supporting both local communities and global sustainability goals.About Climate Investment:Climate Investment (CI) is an independently managed specialist investor focused on driving industrial decarbonization. The firm provides early-stage through growth equity capital to innovative companies and partners with large corporations, governments and non-profit organizations to scale their market adoption and impact. Operational since 2017, CI has invested in over 40 climate tech companies across energy, transportation, buildings and industry that have collectively delivered 95 MT CO2e of cumulative greenhouse gas reduction in the period 2019-2023.Climate Investment was founded by member companies of the Oil & Gas Climate Initiative (“OGCI”). They have invested in Climate Investment funds and deployed many of its portfolio innovations, supporting their early commercial development. VisitCI Media contact: Jason Dela Cruz, ...About Qnergy:Qnergy provides solutions for methane mitigation, converting low-grade, polluting methane into valuable electricity, heat, and clean air. Powered by our innovative Free Piston Stirling Engine, we deliver scalable, cost-effective, and reliable solutions for methane emissions sources worldwide. With thousands of units already deployed, Qnergy has abated millions of tonnes of CO2e, enabling customers to achieve net-zero targets while maintaining profitability.

