Maha Govt Issues Ordinance To Form Gadchiroli District Mining Authority
The Authority will act as a catalyst in speeding up the process of operationalisation of approved mining leases, and will also generate employment there and boost the revenue of the state.
The ordinance was necessitated as both houses of the state legislature are not in session. The government will table a bill in the coming monsoon session starting from June 30.
The government's move comes days after the state cabinet had approved the formation of the Authority on April 1, especially when the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced in the state legislature that Gadchiroli will become the next steel city and it will be naxal-free in three years.
The ordinance is called the Gadchiroli District Mining Authority Ordinance, 2025. The Authority will coordinate and supervise orderly and rapid development of the mineral-bearing areas in the Gadchiroli district execution of plans, projects and schemes for such developments.
“Currently, the absence of an integrated administrative mechanism hampers the swift execution of the mining project in Gadchiroli district, which is endowed with abundant minerals such as iron ore resources, hematite, magnetite, BHQ, limestone, dolomite and coal. Such minerals are used as raw materials for various manufacturing industries. As Gadchiroli district is rich in iron ore, it has the potential to be developed as a hub for mineral-based industries, especially the steel industries,” said the ordinance.
“The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and rules framed thereunder govern the development and regulation of mines and minerals. The major mineral blocks are auctioned following the Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2015. The mining concession holder is required to obtain various clearances no no-objection certificates from various departments and district offices, and local authorities within the timelines prescribed in the Rules. If the bidder fails to meet the said prescribed timeline, the allotted major mineral blocks are required to be auctioned again,” said the ordinance.
On the other hand, an executive committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to implement the decisions taken by the Authority. The executive committee will have a total of 11 members, including the chairman, and it will implement the decisions of the authority.
