Emirates Environmental Group Celebrates World Environment Day

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Emirates Environmental Group Celebrates the 28Cycle of Emirates Recycling Awards to commemorate World Environment Day

Dubai, UAE: Under the esteemed patronage and presence of, theproudly marked theon the occasion of, with a strong call to action to combat plastic pollution under this year's official theme,The prestigious celebration was held atand brought together a dynamic gathering of academic institutions, government entities, corporate leaders, diplomatic representatives, media, families and civil societies.

In her opening address,, emphasised the critical importance of the 2025 World Environment Day theme. She said

She further lauded the UAE leadership for declaringrecognising the significance of uniting people through shared purpose.“The spirit of community engagement and environmental action has always been at the core of EEG's work. As we celebrate this Year of Community, let us remember that real transformation begins with active, informed and united citizens. Environmental protection must be a collective endeavor,” she added.

Theare a cornerstone initiative that celebrates outstanding contributions to waste diversion and resource recovery. This year's awards underscored the far-reaching impact of EEG's robust recycling campaigns, which have tangibly reduced carbon emissions, conserved energy and protected precious natural resources.



Aluminum Cans: 32,833 kg

Paper: 1,173,494 kg

Printer Toners: 9,169 pcs

Plastic: 131,468 kg

Glass Bottles: 149,668 kg

Mobile Phones: 3,921 pcs

E-waste: 14,028 kg Scrap Metals: 11,569 kg

announced that in the past year,, achieved through its multi-category campaigns across the UAE. These included:

These results highlight the measurable environmental gains and serve as a testament to the remarkable collaboration among UAE population, students, businesses and institutions.



Aluminum Cans Collection :



Academic: Higher College of Technology Fujairah



Individual/Family: Ibrahim Pasha Company/Institution: Emirates Flight Catering



Paper Collection :



Academic: Gems Modern Academy



Individual/Family: Sultan Ali Alzaabi Company/Institution: Department of Finance Abu Dhabi



Toner Cartridges Collection :



Individual/Family: Pavan Jolly Pratheesh Company/Institution: Besix Construct LLC



Plastic Collection :



Academic: Our Own High School, Dubai



Individual/Family: Ali Darwish Mubarak Salim Alzaabi Company/Institution: Abela & Co



Glass Bottles Collection :



Academic: The Arbor School



Individual/Family: Mariah Mubarak Company/Institution: Dubai World Trade Centre



Mobile Phones Collection :



Academic: Our Own High School, Dubai



Individual/Family: Amal Saeed Al Shamsi Company/Institution: Dubai Public Prosecution



E-Waste Collection :



Academic: Delhi Private School Dubai



Individual/Family: Muneera Darwish Alzaabi Company/Institution: Jaleel Holdings LLC



Scrap Metals Collection :



Academic: Sultan Bin Zayed School Al Ain



Individual/Family: Fateem Ali Alzaabi Company/Institution: Marco Polo Hotel



Silver Sponsors : McDonald's UAE and Acer

Event Host : Dubai Knowledge Park

In-Kind Sponsors :



Almarai



Ariston



Brother International



ITL Cosmos Nikai Group of Companies

Mrs. Al Mar'ashi extended heartfelt appreciation to the sponsors and partners who contributed effectively to the success of the awarding ceremony. Special thanks were given to:

Additionally, she acknowledged the participating hotels that generously offered hospitality vouchers to the award winners.

In her concluding message,called upon all segments of society to make sustainable practices a daily priority.“Let us honour the Year of Community by working hand-in-hand to safeguard our environment. Every action counts. Let's continue to support initiatives that ensure a greener and healthier future for generations to come,” she urged.

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the first environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).