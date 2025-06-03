403
Emirates Environmental Group Celebrates World Environment Day
Dubai, UAE: Under the esteemed patronage and presence of H.H. Engr. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi , the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) proudly marked the 28th year of its Annual Emirates Recycling Awards on the occasion of World Environment Day , with a strong call to action to combat plastic pollution under this year's official theme, “Ending Plastic Pollution.” The prestigious celebration was held at Dubai Knowledge Park and brought together a dynamic gathering of academic institutions, government entities, corporate leaders, diplomatic representatives, media, families and civil societies. In her opening address, EEG Co-Founder and Chairperson, Habiba Al Mar'ashi , emphasised the critical importance of the 2025 World Environment Day theme. She said “Recycling is no longer optional-it is essential. As we stand at a critical juncture for our planet, the Emirates Recycling Awards reminds us that sustainability is a shared responsibility. Through our collective commitment to responsible waste management and environmental stewardship, we are actively shaping a greener, healthier future for generations to come.” She further lauded the UAE leadership for declaring 2025 as the“Year of Community,” recognising the significance of uniting people through shared purpose.“The spirit of community engagement and environmental action has always been at the core of EEG's work. As we celebrate this Year of Community, let us remember that real transformation begins with active, informed and united citizens. Environmental protection must be a collective endeavor,” she added. The Emirates Recycling Awards are a cornerstone initiative that celebrates outstanding contributions to waste diversion and resource recovery. This year's awards underscored the far-reaching impact of EEG's robust recycling campaigns, which have tangibly reduced carbon emissions, conserved energy and protected precious natural resources. Mrs. Al Mar'ashi announced that in the past year, EEG collected and sent for recycling a total of 1,524,769 kilograms of recyclable waste and diverted them from ending in landfills , achieved through its multi-category campaigns across the UAE. These included:
-
Aluminum Cans: 32,833 kg
Paper: 1,173,494 kg
Printer Toners: 9,169 pcs
Plastic: 131,468 kg
Glass Bottles: 149,668 kg
Mobile Phones: 3,921 pcs
E-waste: 14,028 kg
Scrap Metals: 11,569 kg
-
Aluminum Cans Collection :
-
Academic: Higher College of Technology Fujairah
Individual/Family: Ibrahim Pasha
Company/Institution: Emirates Flight Catering
-
Paper Collection :
-
Academic: Gems Modern Academy
Individual/Family: Sultan Ali Alzaabi
Company/Institution: Department of Finance Abu Dhabi
-
Toner Cartridges Collection :
-
Individual/Family: Pavan Jolly Pratheesh
Company/Institution: Besix Construct LLC
-
Plastic Collection :
-
Academic: Our Own High School, Dubai
Individual/Family: Ali Darwish Mubarak Salim Alzaabi
Company/Institution: Abela & Co
-
Glass Bottles Collection :
-
Academic: The Arbor School
Individual/Family: Mariah Mubarak
Company/Institution: Dubai World Trade Centre
-
Mobile Phones Collection :
-
Academic: Our Own High School, Dubai
Individual/Family: Amal Saeed Al Shamsi
Company/Institution: Dubai Public Prosecution
-
E-Waste Collection :
-
Academic: Delhi Private School Dubai
Individual/Family: Muneera Darwish Alzaabi
Company/Institution: Jaleel Holdings LLC
-
Scrap Metals Collection :
-
Academic: Sultan Bin Zayed School Al Ain
Individual/Family: Fateem Ali Alzaabi
Company/Institution: Marco Polo Hotel
-
Silver Sponsors : McDonald's UAE and Acer
Event Host : Dubai Knowledge Park
In-Kind Sponsors :
-
Almarai
Ariston
Brother International
ITL Cosmos
Nikai Group of Companies
