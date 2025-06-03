Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Emirates Environmental Group Celebrates World Environment Day


2025-06-03 08:45:42
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Emirates Environmental Group Celebrates the 28th Cycle of Emirates Recycling Awards to commemorate World Environment Day


Dubai, UAE: Under the esteemed patronage and presence of H.H. Engr. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi , the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) proudly marked the 28th year of its Annual Emirates Recycling Awards on the occasion of World Environment Day , with a strong call to action to combat plastic pollution under this year's official theme, “Ending Plastic Pollution.” The prestigious celebration was held at Dubai Knowledge Park and brought together a dynamic gathering of academic institutions, government entities, corporate leaders, diplomatic representatives, media, families and civil societies.

In her opening address, EEG Co-Founder and Chairperson, Habiba Al Mar'ashi , emphasised the critical importance of the 2025 World Environment Day theme. She said “Recycling is no longer optional-it is essential. As we stand at a critical juncture for our planet, the Emirates Recycling Awards reminds us that sustainability is a shared responsibility. Through our collective commitment to responsible waste management and environmental stewardship, we are actively shaping a greener, healthier future for generations to come.”

She further lauded the UAE leadership for declaring 2025 as the“Year of Community,” recognising the significance of uniting people through shared purpose.“The spirit of community engagement and environmental action has always been at the core of EEG's work. As we celebrate this Year of Community, let us remember that real transformation begins with active, informed and united citizens. Environmental protection must be a collective endeavor,” she added.

The Emirates Recycling Awards are a cornerstone initiative that celebrates outstanding contributions to waste diversion and resource recovery. This year's awards underscored the far-reaching impact of EEG's robust recycling campaigns, which have tangibly reduced carbon emissions, conserved energy and protected precious natural resources.

Mrs. Al Mar'ashi announced that in the past year, EEG collected and sent for recycling a total of 1,524,769 kilograms of recyclable waste and diverted them from ending in landfills , achieved through its multi-category campaigns across the UAE. These included:
  • Aluminum Cans: 32,833 kg
  • Paper: 1,173,494 kg
  • Printer Toners: 9,169 pcs
  • Plastic: 131,468 kg
  • Glass Bottles: 149,668 kg
  • Mobile Phones: 3,921 pcs
  • E-waste: 14,028 kg
  • Scrap Metals: 11,569 kg

These results highlight the measurable environmental gains and serve as a testament to the remarkable collaboration among UAE population, students, businesses and institutions.

Winners in Each Category:
  • Aluminum Cans Collection :
    • Academic: Higher College of Technology Fujairah
    • Individual/Family: Ibrahim Pasha
    • Company/Institution: Emirates Flight Catering
  • Paper Collection :
    • Academic: Gems Modern Academy
    • Individual/Family: Sultan Ali Alzaabi
    • Company/Institution: Department of Finance Abu Dhabi
  • Toner Cartridges Collection :
    • Individual/Family: Pavan Jolly Pratheesh
    • Company/Institution: Besix Construct LLC
  • Plastic Collection :
    • Academic: Our Own High School, Dubai
    • Individual/Family: Ali Darwish Mubarak Salim Alzaabi
    • Company/Institution: Abela & Co
  • Glass Bottles Collection :
    • Academic: The Arbor School
    • Individual/Family: Mariah Mubarak
    • Company/Institution: Dubai World Trade Centre
  • Mobile Phones Collection :
    • Academic: Our Own High School, Dubai
    • Individual/Family: Amal Saeed Al Shamsi
    • Company/Institution: Dubai Public Prosecution
  • E-Waste Collection :
    • Academic: Delhi Private School Dubai
    • Individual/Family: Muneera Darwish Alzaabi
    • Company/Institution: Jaleel Holdings LLC
  • Scrap Metals Collection :
    • Academic: Sultan Bin Zayed School Al Ain
    • Individual/Family: Fateem Ali Alzaabi
    • Company/Institution: Marco Polo Hotel

Mrs. Al Mar'ashi extended heartfelt appreciation to the sponsors and partners who contributed effectively to the success of the awarding ceremony. Special thanks were given to:
  • Silver Sponsors : McDonald's UAE and Acer
  • Event Host : Dubai Knowledge Park
  • In-Kind Sponsors :
    • Almarai
    • Ariston
    • Brother International
    • ITL Cosmos
    • Nikai Group of Companies

Additionally, she acknowledged the participating hotels that generously offered hospitality vouchers to the award winners.

In her concluding message, Mrs. Al Mar'ashi called upon all segments of society to make sustainable practices a daily priority.“Let us honour the Year of Community by working hand-in-hand to safeguard our environment. Every action counts. Let's continue to support initiatives that ensure a greener and healthier future for generations to come,” she urged.

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the first environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

