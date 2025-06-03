FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem To Visit Japan To Highlight Global Role Of Mobility Innovation And Continued Motorsport Growth

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE: The President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) Mohammed Ben Sulayem will embark on a high-level visit to Japan this week, underscoring the strategic importance of the country in shaping the future of global mobility, automotive innovation, and motorsport development.

The visit reaffirms the FIA's commitment, as the global governing body for motorsport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, to collaborating with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), global governments, mobility clubs and national sport authorities (ASNs) to advance sustainable mobility and inclusive motorsport growth.

Japan, as a leading technological and industrial powerhouse, plays a critical role in driving innovations that have far-reaching, worldwide impact.

Mobility innovation in the country is setting global standards, with advanced public transportation systems, smart city development, ongoing research into alternative fuels, and growing Mobility as a Service (MaaS) platforms. Last year's Japan Mobility Show attracted record numbers of over 1.25m as it emphasised sustainability and cross-industry collaboration.

In the sporting sector the Japan Automobile Federation (JAF) reported over 200,000 licensed drivers actively participating in motorsport – a growth of over 20% in the last five years, alongside record attendance at this year's Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka, marking the highest turnout since 2006.

During his visit, Ben Sulayem will engage in key discussions with prominent government leaders and stakeholders, including Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Koji Murofushi the Commissioner of the Japan Sports Agency, and Hiromasa Nakano, Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Hosted by JAF, Ben Sulayem will also take part in a tour of the City Circuit and JAF Control Tower, showcasing Japan's investment in motorsport infrastructure and urban racing concepts.

Speaking ahead of his visit, Mohammed Ben Sulayem said:“Japan continues to be a beacon of technological leadership in the automotive sector, motorsport passion, and innovative mobility solutions which improve people's quality of life. This visit is an opportunity to strengthen our ties and align our shared goals that can benefit the global community.

“It also reflects the FIA's broader vision to drive progress in innovation, safety, and sustainability across mobility and motorsport. With its powerful combination of industrial strength, governmental commitment, and rich sporting heritage, Japan stands as a key partner in realising these global objectives.”

This visit aligns with the FIA's broader vision to foster innovation, safety, and sustainability across mobility and motorsport, while promoting accessibility worldwide. Japan's unique combination of industrial capability, governmental support, and sporting heritage makes it a pivotal partner in achieving these objectives.

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motorsport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.

Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 245 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including seven FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.