UK warns to take Russian businessman Abramovich to court
(MENAFN) The UK government has issued a firm warning to Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, indicating they may take legal measures to gain control of the funds from the sale of Chelsea Football Club, as revealed by various reports.
Government officials indicated that their priority is to ensure the money from the sale is used to support those affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. “While the door for negotiations will remain open, we are fully prepared to pursue this through the courts if required,” they stated, according to reports.
Back in March 2022, British authorities took control of Chelsea FC from Abramovich after placing sanctions on him. These measures were introduced shortly after the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine in February of the same year.
Since the sale, approximately £2.5 billion (around $3.4 billion) has remained inaccessible, frozen in a UK-based financial institution. Abramovich was sanctioned for his alleged ties to the Russian state amid its military actions in Ukraine.
Officials reiterated the UK’s commitment to ensuring that the frozen funds are directed exclusively toward humanitarian aid for Ukraine, in light of what they described as Russia’s unlawful invasion. “The government is determined to see the proceeds from the sale of Chelsea Football Club reach humanitarian causes in Ukraine, following Russia's illegal full-scale invasion.”
Their statement also expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of progress in discussions with Abramovich: “We are deeply frustrated that it has not been possible to reach agreement on this with Mr Abramovich so far.”
At the time of announcing his intention to sell the club, Abramovich had pledged that the profits would be used “for the benefit of all victims of the (Ukraine) war.” Nonetheless, UK officials have maintained a strict position that the money should be funneled solely into humanitarian relief within Ukraine’s borders.
