403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Shares Peace Proposals as Talks Continue
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday described the accords established between Russia and Ukraine during Monday’s discussions in Istanbul as “important,” while cautioning that a swift resolution to the ongoing hostilities remains improbable.
During a press conference held in Moscow, Peskov reiterated that no one should anticipate “immediate solutions and breakthroughs” given the intricate nature of the conflict.
He stressed that negotiations are ongoing, highlighting that while progress has been made, a rapid conclusion is unrealistic.
“Of course, it would be wrong to expect immediate solutions and breakthroughs. But the work is proceeding, and certain agreements were reached in Istanbul. They are important, as ultimately, they concern people’s lives.
These agreements will be implemented, and the work will continue,” he stated.
Peskov added that Russia had delivered a memorandum to Ukraine outlining Moscow’s perspective on resolving the situation, which included “many provisions, including multiple options.”
“Once again, let me emphasize that we have repeatedly said the issue of settling the conflict is extremely complex and encompasses a multitude of intricate details,” he continued.
“Everything is geared towards eliminating the initial causes of the conflict and transitioning onto a trajectory of sustainable settlement.”
When questioned about the possibility of a trilateral meeting involving the presidents of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, Peskov remarked that such a summit is improbable in the immediate future.
During a press conference held in Moscow, Peskov reiterated that no one should anticipate “immediate solutions and breakthroughs” given the intricate nature of the conflict.
He stressed that negotiations are ongoing, highlighting that while progress has been made, a rapid conclusion is unrealistic.
“Of course, it would be wrong to expect immediate solutions and breakthroughs. But the work is proceeding, and certain agreements were reached in Istanbul. They are important, as ultimately, they concern people’s lives.
These agreements will be implemented, and the work will continue,” he stated.
Peskov added that Russia had delivered a memorandum to Ukraine outlining Moscow’s perspective on resolving the situation, which included “many provisions, including multiple options.”
“Once again, let me emphasize that we have repeatedly said the issue of settling the conflict is extremely complex and encompasses a multitude of intricate details,” he continued.
“Everything is geared towards eliminating the initial causes of the conflict and transitioning onto a trajectory of sustainable settlement.”
When questioned about the possibility of a trilateral meeting involving the presidents of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, Peskov remarked that such a summit is improbable in the immediate future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment