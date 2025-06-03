Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Shares Peace Proposals as Talks Continue

Russia Shares Peace Proposals as Talks Continue


2025-06-03 08:23:34
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday described the accords established between Russia and Ukraine during Monday’s discussions in Istanbul as “important,” while cautioning that a swift resolution to the ongoing hostilities remains improbable.

During a press conference held in Moscow, Peskov reiterated that no one should anticipate “immediate solutions and breakthroughs” given the intricate nature of the conflict.

He stressed that negotiations are ongoing, highlighting that while progress has been made, a rapid conclusion is unrealistic.

“Of course, it would be wrong to expect immediate solutions and breakthroughs. But the work is proceeding, and certain agreements were reached in Istanbul. They are important, as ultimately, they concern people’s lives.

These agreements will be implemented, and the work will continue,” he stated.

Peskov added that Russia had delivered a memorandum to Ukraine outlining Moscow’s perspective on resolving the situation, which included “many provisions, including multiple options.”

“Once again, let me emphasize that we have repeatedly said the issue of settling the conflict is extremely complex and encompasses a multitude of intricate details,” he continued.

“Everything is geared towards eliminating the initial causes of the conflict and transitioning onto a trajectory of sustainable settlement.”

When questioned about the possibility of a trilateral meeting involving the presidents of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, Peskov remarked that such a summit is improbable in the immediate future.

MENAFN03062025000045017167ID1109629987

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search