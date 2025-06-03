403
Capital Bank Strengthens Community Support with Bus Donation to Al-Bunayat Center for Special Education
(MENAFN- Advvise) As part of its ongoing commitment to education and community development and its long-standing partnership with Al-Bunayat Center for Special Education, Capital Bank has donated a new transportation bus. This donation aims to help the center expand its reach and better serve its students.
This initiative builds on Capital Bank’s annual support for the center, which includes covering tuition fees for several underprivileged students. Al-Bunayat Center is considered one of the leading institutions both locally and regionally in the education, training, and rehabilitation of students with disabilities. Its success is driven by the dedication of its staff, who provide holistic care across educational, psychological, social, and professional areas. The center is also known for its use of modern teaching methods and its efforts to foster strong relationships among students, educators, and families.
Touleen Barto, Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer at Capital Bank, expressed her pride in contributing to the center’s efforts, stating, “At Capital Bank, we believe in the importance of empowering and supporting our local communities. Through this donation, we hope to offer a safe and comfortable means of transportation that enhance the experience of students at Al-Bunayat Center, helping them achieve their educational and career goals.”
Barto added that supporting educational institutions reflects Capital Bank’s deep commitment to building a more inclusive and compassionate society—one in which everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential and contribute to collective progress.
