Joramco Rewards Employees Up to 12 weeks Bonuses


(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), will pay up to 12 weeks bonus to eligible employees, marking the company’s most substantial bonus to date.

The bonus distribution is the result of record-breaking financial and operational performance for 2024 and the first half of 2025, with the highest-ever year-on-year profit and growth recorded.

Commenting on the occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “It has been a record-breaking year for Joramco, and it’s a moment of significant pride for all of us. These results are a direct reflection of our employees’ hard work, loyalty, and commitment. At Joramco, we believe that when the company succeeds, our people should share that success. Our industry-leading bonuses are not just a reward, but a reflection of our people-first values and a sincere thank you to those who made this achievement possible.”

Joramco continues to build on this strong performance with significant investments in hangar capacity, technical capabilities, and service offerings.

