Exclusive Interview: Prof. Supriya Pattanayak on How Centurion University is Powering India’s Skill Mission and MSME Growth with Industry-Aligned Education
From drone farming to deep tech labs, the Vice Chancellor of Centurion University shares how industry-aligned education is preparing youth for a future where skills matter more than degrees.
As India accelerates its Skill India mission, few academic leaders are walking the talk the way Professor Supriya Pattanayak, Vice Chancellor of Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM), is. At the intersection of academia, industry, and government, she is building a skill-first education model that doesn't just talk about employability but actively builds the foundation for a future-ready workforce, especially for India's vast network of MSMEs.
Skilling with Purpose: Beyond Budgets and Buzzwords
Reflecting on the recent Union Budget’s push for skill development, Prof. Pattanayak acknowledges the allocation of funds as a step in the right direction. “It is a welcome move,” she says, “especially the special funds for internships and hands-on training.” But she cautions that spending must shift toward future-ready sectors, citing overlooked but high-potential areas like smart agriculture, horticulture, fisheries management, and fin-tech.
With global IT hiring slowing down and AI replacing routine jobs, the education system must pivot towards deep-tech and domain-specific skilling. “We must begin training small batches in skills like AR-VR, AI-ML, and blockchain. These students can then build niche startups and drive innovation,” she asserts.
Public-Private Partnerships: The Backbone of Skill India
Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), Prof. Pattanayak believes, can be transformational if executed right. She cites examples like Ashok Leyland partnering with Centurion University by donating BS4 and BS6 engine models to aid hands-on learning and research. “When a company collaborates with a university and promises 100% placement, it’s a win-win,” she explains. “Students benefit from practical exposure, and companies get talent trained to their standards.”
She strongly advocates for budgetary support for PPP-led models, especially under national initiatives like PM Kaushal Kendra and PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana.
CUTM’s Differentiator: Learn by Doing, Build by Solving
At Centurion University, students don't just learn theory — they build, create, and manufacture. Whether it’s crafting precision components for ISRO and DRDO or producing e-rickshaws, pavers, and even eco-friendly pens, students are exposed to the real-world application of their learning.
“We don’t mass-train. We train fewer students, but train them well, especially for future tech areas,” says Prof. Pattanayak. The university’s action learning labs simulate actual production environments. Agriculture students, for instance, are taught to approach farming as a business, using drones, polyhouses, and tissue culture labs.
This approach, she says, helps students transition into entrepreneurs, not just job seekers — an essential push for MSMEs and India's startup ecosystem.
Solving for MSMEs: The Need for Skilled, Tech-Ready Talent
While MSMEs form the backbone of India’s economy, the real struggle lies with micro-enterprises and startups, Prof. Pattanayak points out. “They find it hard to hire tech-trained professionals due to cost constraints. But when universities like ours produce job-ready talent, we bridge that gap directly.”
She urges the government to involve universities like CUTM more deeply in the skilling ecosystem. “With the right support, we can act as skilling hubs that directly benefit MSMEs,” she emphasizes.
Collaborating for Change: Academia, Industry, and Policymakers Must Align
To truly address India’s skill gap, Prof. Pattanayak calls for synergy between academia, industry, and policymakers. “We are ready to contribute more,” she says, “but we need a common platform where policymakers recognize the strengths universities bring.”
She also urges for a forward-thinking approach in education policies, pointing out emerging sectors like biomedical engineering and paramedics. “We hardly have colleges offering such programs — yet demand for them will be massive in a few years.”
Looking Ahead: Skilling for Industry 5.0
With over 120 skill-based courses, 45 domain specialisations, and 50+ industry-sponsored labs, Centurion University is redefining vocational education. Whether it’s drone-operated farming or blockchain in business, Prof. Pattanayak is ensuring CUTM leads India’s skilling revolution from the front.
“We are preparing students not just for the jobs of today,” she concludes, “but for the industries of tomorrow.”
