UN Security Council To Hold Meeting On Afghanistan

MENAFN - Khaama Press)The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to hold a meeting on June 21st, focusing on the situation in Afghanistan.

This high-level meeting will bring together key figures to discuss the provision of humanitarian aid to the country.

Roza Otunbayeva, the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Afghanistan, will be the main speaker at the event. Additionally, Sima Bahous, Executive Director of UN Women, and a senior official from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) will also address the gathering.

According to information released on the Security Council's website, the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is one of the central topics of the meeting.

Given the multiple challenges, including widespread poverty, food insecurity, and restricted access to basic services, the need for humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan is more urgent than ever.

Reports indicate that millions of people in Afghanistan rely on immediate support to meet essential needs such as food, shelter, and healthcare.

Speakers are also expected to address issues related to the rights of women and children, who are among the most vulnerable groups affected by the crisis. UN Women particularly emphasizes strengthening women's roles in reconstruction and sustainable development processes.

The meeting aims to mobilize international support to alleviate the severe humanitarian situation and promote long-term stability in Afghanistan.

With ongoing conflicts and economic hardship, the global community's coordinated efforts are critical to ensuring aid reaches those most in need and to support Afghanistan's path towards peace and development.

