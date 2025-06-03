403
GBP/USD Forex Signal Today 03/06: Extremely Bullish (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3700. Add a stop-loss at 1.3450. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3450. Add a stop-loss at 1.3700.
The next catalyst for the GBP/USD pair will be the upcoming JOLTs job openings report, which is expected to show that the economy had 7.10 million openings, down from 7.19 million.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD technical analysisThe GBP/USD pair has been in a strong uptrend since January 13 when it bottomed at 1.2100. It has jumped to a high of 1.3530, a few points below the year-to-date high of 1.3592.The pair has moved above the crucial resistance level at 1.3430, the upper side of the cup-and-handle pattern, a popular bullish continuation sign.It has remained above the 50-day moving average, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has pointed upwards. Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the resistance at 1.3700.Ready to trade our free trading signals ? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
