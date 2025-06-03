403
Gaza genocide surpassing fifty-four thousand five hundred martyrs
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that the death count of Palestinians in the ongoing conflict has exceeded 54,500 since October 2023. According to statements from local health authorities, 40 additional martyrs were admitted to medical facilities within the past day, while 208 new injuries were recorded, bringing the total number of wounded to nearly 125,000 amid the continued genocide.
Officials highlighted that numerous casualties remain buried beneath debris or stranded along roadways, with rescue teams struggling to access these areas due to the ongoing destruction.
The escalation of hostilities resumed on March 18, with the military operations resulting in over 4,200 deaths and close to 13,000 injuries since that date, effectively ending a previously established ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement that had been in place since January.
In the broader legal arena, international judicial bodies have issued warrants accusing top political and military leaders of war crimes and crimes against humanity connected to the conflict. Additionally, a separate case addressing allegations of genocide linked to the military campaign is currently under consideration by a major global court.
