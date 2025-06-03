Latest OAG Report: High-Quality Data And AI Transformation Are Critical To Building Resilience Across Airline Operations...
The report explores how trusted data is enabling AI to address critical operational challenges in aviation today. From minimizing delays and turnaround bottlenecks to forecasting maintenance needs and enhancing stakeholder decision-making, AI is already delivering tangible impact-but only when powered by accurate, complete, and well-structured data.
Drawing on real-world case studies, robust research, and expert insight, the report illustrates how data readiness and AI transformation are ushering in a new era of operational resilience across the airline industry.
A key highlight of the report is a comprehensive visual mapping of nine of the airline industry's most persistent operational challenges, structured along the end-to-end operational journey from pre-flight to post-flight. For each, the report showcases one real-world AI use case already delivering tangible results, offering airline leaders and innovators a clear path from problem to solution.
Filip Filipov, OAG's Chief Operating Officer explained“AI is already transforming airline operations but to truly scale its impact, the industry must prioritize data readiness. Scalable transformation is only possible with intelligent, high-quality data at the core of every AI solution.”
The full report “ Can AI and the Right Data Rewrite the Rules of Airline Performance? ” is available to read now.
About OAG
OAG is a leading data platform for the global travel industry offering an industry-first single source for supply, demand, and pricing data.
View source version on businesswire:
Permalink
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment