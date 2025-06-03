403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
WHO Sounds Alarm: 1.6 Million Fall Sick Daily from Unsafe Food
(MENAFN) The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a stark warning Tuesday: unsafe food sickens 1.6 million people worldwide every single day, calling for intensified global measures anchored in science to guarantee food safety.
Speaking at a UN press briefing in Geneva ahead of World Food Safety Day on Saturday, Simone Moraes Raszl, a WHO scientist specializing in Nutrition and Food Safety, emphasized the shared global duty to tackle this crisis.
"Food safety is a global responsibility," she said.
Raszzl highlighted that "these illnesses are preventable, and the science to prevent them already exists. What we need is action -- coordinated, evidence-based, and inclusive action," she asserted.
She underscored that ensuring food safety demands commitment from all sectors: policymakers must prioritize science-driven regulations and robust data systems; food businesses should implement strict safety protocols and transparency; academia needs to push innovation and education; and consumers have to remain informed and handle food safely at home.
"Every one of us is a risk manager," Raszl warned. "Because if it's not safe, it's not food."
Speaking at a UN press briefing in Geneva ahead of World Food Safety Day on Saturday, Simone Moraes Raszl, a WHO scientist specializing in Nutrition and Food Safety, emphasized the shared global duty to tackle this crisis.
"Food safety is a global responsibility," she said.
Raszzl highlighted that "these illnesses are preventable, and the science to prevent them already exists. What we need is action -- coordinated, evidence-based, and inclusive action," she asserted.
She underscored that ensuring food safety demands commitment from all sectors: policymakers must prioritize science-driven regulations and robust data systems; food businesses should implement strict safety protocols and transparency; academia needs to push innovation and education; and consumers have to remain informed and handle food safely at home.
"Every one of us is a risk manager," Raszl warned. "Because if it's not safe, it's not food."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment