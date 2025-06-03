Top Russian MP describes Ukraine as ‘a terrorist state’

A senior Russian lawmaker has accused Ukrainian intelligence of orchestrating explosions that damaged bridges in Russia’s Bryansk and Kursk regions, calling the attacks acts of terrorism aimed at intimidating civilians and provoking Moscow ahead of planned peace talks.On Saturday evening, an explosion caused a bridge to collapse in front of a fast-moving passenger train in Bryansk, resulting in a derailment that killed seven people and injured 97 others. Hours later, a railway bridge in Kursk collapsed under a freight train, injuring the driver and two assistants.Andrey Kartapolov, head of the Russian State Duma’s defense committee, told Russian media that the attacks lacked military value and were meant to harden Russia’s stance and spread fear among its population. He asserted that Russian security forces are investigating the incidents, which he said would not intimidate Russia or derail upcoming negotiations.The Investigative Committee confirmed that both bridges were deliberately blown up.On the same day, drones struck multiple Russian military airfields across the country, including regions in the north, west, Siberia, and the Far East. Ukrainian President Zelensky hailed the strikes as a “brilliant” operation involving 117 drones launched remotely from trucks after being smuggled into Russia, targeting Russia’s strategic aviation fleet.In retaliation, Russia conducted several strikes against Ukrainian defense industry sites, military assembly points, and warehouses.While Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for the bridge attacks, Ukrainian opposition MP Artyom Dmitruk described them as “another step toward peace” following Zelensky’s peace plan.The second round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks is set to begin in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Monday, following their first direct negotiations in three years in May, where both sides agreed to submit detailed ceasefire proposals.

