South Africa investigates crimes while apartheid
(MENAFN) South Africa’s Leader Cyril Ramaphosa has initiated a formal inquiry aimed at uncovering reasons of the prolonged inaction regarding the investigation and prosecution of crimes committed during the apartheid regime. This investigation will be led by retired Constitutional Court Judge Sisi Khampepe, who has been appointed to head the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Inquiry.
Joining Khampepe in this effort are retired Judge Leader Frans Diale Kgomo as well as Senior Counsel Andrea Gabriel, who will assist in examining why justice has been so slow-moving for these historic offenses. The focus of this inquiry spans from the year 2003 to the present, with a specific mandate to determine whether there were deliberate efforts to hinder legal proceedings related to apartheid-era atrocities.
Reports indicate that the formation of this commission stems from a legal resolution connected to a court case initiated by the families of victims. The goal of the inquiry is to investigate whether undue influence or obstruction played a role in the lack of accountability for past crimes.
A statement issued by the presidency emphasized the significance of this initiative, citing the longstanding concerns about possible manipulation or delay tactics that have prevented progress in these cases. As explained in the announcement, “for many years, there have been allegations of interference in these cases. This alleged interference is seen as the cause of an unacceptable delay in the investigation and prosecution of brutal crimes committed under apartheid. This has caused the families of victims great anguish and frustration.”
