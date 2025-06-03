Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deadly Winds, Heavy Rain Claim Seven Lives in India’s Bihar

2025-06-03 07:28:45
(MENAFN) At least seven people lost their lives as strong winds and heavy rain caused widespread damage in Bihar, a state in eastern India, according to a state broadcaster on Tuesday.

The fatalities occurred Monday evening in Siwan district, located about 138 kilometers northwest of Patna, Bihar’s capital.

Officials reported that powerful gusts uprooted trees and caused walls to collapse throughout the district.

"In Bajitpur village of Lakhdinabiganj block, a tree fell on a moving vehicle, killing a resident. Two women lost their lives in separate incidents during gusty winds in the same block," the broadcaster said. "In the Basantpur block, three deaths were reported due to the falling of a tree and wall collapse during rain and gusty winds. An elderly woman lost her life in the GB Nagar police station area when a huge tree fell on her thatched house."

The state’s Disaster Management Department urged residents to stay vigilant amid ongoing severe weather, warning of high-speed winds, rain, and the possibility of lightning in northern and western regions of Bihar.

Meanwhile, northeastern India has been battered by torrential rains over the past four days, causing devastating landslides and flash floods that have killed more than 40 people.

